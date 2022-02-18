Class A Area II regionals
at Depew
OKAY 55, RIVERFIELD 53 (boys) — Diezel Davis had 21 points for Okay (19-6) to advance to the regional finals on Monday in Class A Area II. Bryson Parnell had 15 points.
at Konawa
GORE 36, KONAWA 34 (boys) — Noah Cooper’s buzzer beater kept the Pirates’ season going in an upset of an 18-6 squad. Gore (9-10) led at the half 17-14 and kept that margin through three quarters. Cooper led the Pirates with 12 points. They’ll take on the Okay-Riverfield loser on Saturday at 8 p.m.
CANADIAN 65, GORE 42 (girls) — The Lady Pirates’ season ended at 3-17.
Class A Area IV regionals
WRIGHT CITY 41, PORTER 39 (girls) — The Lady Pirates’ season ended at 19-6 on two technical free throws in the final seconds. Charmayne Marshall had 16 points and Raylee Allison had 10.
WEBBERS FALLS 36, QUINTON (boys) 32 — Daylon Jarrard led the way for the Warriors (13-7) with 13 points to remain alive in Class A Area IV regionals. Aston Davis was right behind him with 9, all of his points were from 3s.
PORTER 70, WETUMKA 66 (boys) — Porter (20-4) had three players lead the way to eliminate Wetumka. Mason Plunk had 17, Logan Crain 14, and Kejuan Reynolds finished with 12.
Class B Area II regionals
At Mvskoke Dome, Okmulgee
BRAGGS 45, MASON 32 (boys) —
No stats were porvided as of press time for the Wildcats (12-7). Braggs plays Midway at 8 p.m. Saturday in Okmulgee.
At Glencoe
HENRYETTA WILSON 48, BRAGGS 37 — The Lady Wildcats end the season at 10-9.
GLENCOE 53, MIDWAY 47 (boys) — No stats were provided as of press time for the Chargers (18-6).
Class 2A Area III districts
OKTAHA 53, VIAN 50 — Oktaha (12-9) advances to the regional semifinals in 2A next week..
OKTAHA 61, VIAN 41 (girls) — Bekah Bunch had 21 points and Ava Scott poured in 20 points as the Lady Tigers (16-6) claim the district championship.
LIBERTY 36, HASKELL 20 (boys) — Brannon Westmoreland led the Haymakers (5-16) with 8. Haskell drops into consolation play.
LIBERTY 70, HASKELL 35 (girls) — Halley Tucker was 6-of-9 from the field with 14 ponts to lead the Lady Haymakers (5-15).
Class 3A Area II districts
Heavener 45, Checotah 29 (boys) — No statistics were made available as of press time.
Heavener 45, Checotah 29 (girls) — No statistics were made available as of press time.
Class 3A Area III districts
EUFAULA 55, KELLYVILLE 35 (boys) — No stats provided.
EUFAULA 42, KELLYVILLE 40 (girls) — Mykah Osborne led the way with 17 for the Lady Irohneads (12-10), scoring all of their 12 points in the first quarter.
— Staff reports
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
Class 4A Area III districts
Wagoner at Muldrow, 6:30/8 p.m.
Sallisaw at Fort Gibson, 6:30/8 p.m.
Class 2A Area II districts
Nowata at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Class A Area II regionals
at Konawa
Gore vs. Riverfield, 8 p.m. (boys)
Class A Area IV regionals
at Quinton
Webbers Falls vs. Porter, 3 p.m. (boys)
Webbers Falls vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m. (girls)
Class B Area II
at Mvskoke Dome, Okmulgee
Braggs vs. Midway, 8 p.m. (boys)
Monday
Class A Area II
at Konawa
Okay vs. Vanoss (boys), 8 p.m.
