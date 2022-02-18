Class A Area II regionals

at Depew

OKAY 55, RIVERFIELD 53 (boys) — Diezel Davis had 21 points for Okay (19-6) to advance to the regional finals on Monday in Class A Area II. Bryson Parnell had 15 points.

at Konawa

GORE 36, KONAWA 34 (boys) — Noah Cooper’s buzzer beater kept the Pirates’ season going in an upset of an 18-6 squad. Gore (9-10) led at the half 17-14 and kept that margin through three quarters. Cooper led the Pirates with 12 points. They’ll take on the Okay-Riverfield loser on Saturday at 8 p.m.

CANADIAN 65, GORE 42 (girls) — The Lady Pirates’ season ended at 3-17.

 

Class A Area IV regionals

WRIGHT CITY 41, PORTER 39 (girls) — The Lady Pirates’ season ended at 19-6 on two technical free throws in the final seconds. Charmayne Marshall had 16 points and Raylee Allison had 10.

WEBBERS FALLS 36, QUINTON (boys) 32 — Daylon Jarrard led the way for the Warriors (13-7) with 13 points to remain alive in Class A Area IV regionals. Aston Davis was right behind him with 9, all of his points were from 3s.

PORTER 70, WETUMKA 66 (boys) — Porter (20-4) had three players lead the way to eliminate Wetumka. Mason Plunk had 17, Logan Crain 14, and Kejuan Reynolds finished with 12.

 

Class B Area II regionals

At Mvskoke Dome, Okmulgee

BRAGGS 45, MASON 32 (boys) 

No stats were porvided as of press time for the Wildcats (12-7). Braggs plays Midway at 8 p.m. Saturday in Okmulgee.

At Glencoe

HENRYETTA WILSON 48, BRAGGS 37 — The Lady Wildcats end the season at 10-9.

GLENCOE 53, MIDWAY 47 (boys) — No stats were provided as of press time for the Chargers (18-6).

 

Class 2A Area III districts

OKTAHA 53, VIAN 50 — Oktaha (12-9) advances to the regional semifinals in 2A next week.. 

OKTAHA 61, VIAN 41 (girls)  Bekah Bunch had 21 points and Ava Scott poured in 20 points as the Lady Tigers (16-6) claim the district championship.

LIBERTY 36, HASKELL 20 (boys) — Brannon Westmoreland led the Haymakers (5-16) with 8. Haskell drops into consolation play.

LIBERTY 70, HASKELL 35 (girls) — Halley Tucker was 6-of-9 from the field with 14 ponts to lead the Lady Haymakers (5-15).

 

Class 3A Area II districts

Heavener 45, Checotah 29 (boys) — No statistics were made available as of press time.

Heavener 45, Checotah 29 (girls)  No statistics were made available as of press time.

 

Class 3A Area III districts

EUFAULA 55, KELLYVILLE 35 (boys)  No stats provided.

EUFAULA 42, KELLYVILLE 40 (girls) — Mykah Osborne led the way with 17 for the Lady Irohneads (12-10), scoring all of their 12 points in the first quarter.

— Staff reports

 

Upcoming schedule

Saturday

Class 4A Area III districts

Wagoner at Muldrow, 6:30/8 p.m.

Sallisaw at Fort Gibson, 6:30/8 p.m.

Class 2A Area II districts

Nowata at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.

Class A Area II regionals

at Konawa 

Gore vs. Riverfield, 8 p.m. (boys)

Class A Area IV regionals

at Quinton

Webbers Falls vs. Porter, 3 p.m. (boys)

Webbers Falls vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m. (girls)

Class B Area II

at Mvskoke Dome, Okmulgee

Braggs vs. Midway, 8 p.m. (boys)

Monday

Class A Area II 

at Konawa

Okay vs. Vanoss (boys), 8 p.m.

