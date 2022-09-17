Baseball
OKTAHA 6, CROWDER 5 — Darren Ledford was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two runs batted in and a home run to lead the Tigers (16-8). Oktaha scored a run in the fifth and one in the sixth to come from behind for the win.
Fastpitch
HILLDALE 1-2 at DURANT — The Lady Hornets saw a nine-game win streak end in the Durant Tournament on Friday. Layne Sloan had two of Hilldale’s four hits in a 4-2 loss to defending 4A champion Lone Grove and Emma Wilson, who struck out 14. Landrie Sloan had the only hit in a 13–0 loss to defending Class A champ Caddo. Hilldale is 14-3 and 1-2 in the event after shutting out Broken Bow 3-0 on Thursday. Rylin Clark had two hits and Brooklyn Ellis struck out 17 around three hits.
OKTAHA SWEEPS FIRELAKE — Ava Scott drove in two runs and with Peyton Bryan had two hits apiece as the Lady Tigers beat Whitesboro 7-2, then Scott’s two-run double put Oktaha ahead for good as part of a four-run fourth in beating Latta 6-4. Scott was 2-for-3 in that game and Kirsten Berry was 2-for-3. MacKenzie Eaves and Sidney Highfill combined on five and four-hit performances in the circle. Oktaha is 26-5.
Oaks at Porter, — No result as of press time.
Volleyball
Okay at Okay Tournament —No results as of press time.
