Tennis
GIRLS STATE — At the Oklahoma City Tennis Center, Britley Butler and Shelby Russell of Wagoner in Class 4A No. 1 doubles beat Ashton Bullard and H.J. Nuthman of Christian Heritage 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 but fell into the consolation bracket after losing to the second-seed, Katie Davis and Kellyn Loltis of Henryetta 6-1, 6-1. The Lady Bulldog pair remain alive in the consolation bracket on Saturday.
Kieley Holliday of Wagoner lost to Clara Caldwell of OCA 6-1 6-2 in Class 4A No. 2 singles and then to C.J. Lee of Byng 6-1, 7-6 (6) to end her state trip. Kendra Condict and Ayda Harris of Wagoner lost in No. 2 doubles to Harmony Moore and Hope Moore of Byng 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, then were sent home by Vani Ellis and Maria Rogemope of Mount St. Mary 6-3, 6-3.
Wagoner was the lone area school at state tennis this year.
Golf
CLASS 3A (from Thursday) — Oklahoma Christian School shot a 731 over 36 holes for a five-shot win over Marlow. Jenni Roller was top individual with a 134. Checotah’s Harley Folsblom (193) and Eufaula’s Gracie Lassiter (205) were the lone area representation.
CLASS 2A (from Thursday) — Turner shot a 679 over 36 holds to win by 98 strokes over Christian Heritage. Oktaha improved 48 strokes on the second day, shooting a 416 to finish 10th at 880. Maggie Murphy led the Tigers on the final day with a 95 to card a 36-hole 210. Raychel Nelke of Pocola shot a 146 total for a four-shot win over Jaci Hartman of Turner.
Baseball
CLASS 6A REGIONAL, OWASSO — The opening game didn’t go the way Muskogee had hoped as they fell to host Owasso and lost 12-0. The Roughers had only two hits in the game, singles by Kale Testerman and Jarrett Crawford. In game two Muskogee staved off elimination by knocking out Southmoore 4-2.
The Roughers got off to a quick start as the first three batters of the game reached base. After Dale Grant scored on a bases loaded walk Gio Zapata singled to drive in two more runs for an early three-run lead. Zapata finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBI’s and a run scored. Grant was the winning pitcher and racked up 14 strikeouts over seven innings. Muskogee (10-17) will play Stillwater on Saturday in an noon elimination game.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL, PRYOR — Strong pitching was on display in game one but it was Pryor who came out on top against Hilldale, taking down the Hornets 3-0 in extra innings. Kielton Siedlik pitched seven scoreless innings but gave up three runs in the top of the eighth that the Hornets couldn’t match. Joel Myers went 2-for-3 at the plate. Hilldale bounced back in game two and knocked out Berryhill 1-0. Siedlik led off the second inning with a double and advanced to third on a groundout by Austin Fletcher. Chandler Wood flew out to left but brought Siedlik in to score the only run of the game. Fletcher tossed the complete game shutout striking out 10 and allowing only three hits. Hilldale (20-13) will face Poteau on Saturday at noon in an elimination game.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN— Wagoner found itself in an early six run hole after two innings and couldn’t find their way out as they fell to Sallisaw 8-6. Gabe Rodriguez went 2-for-4 and scored three runs while Colton Hill and Trey Wood also had two hits apiece. In game two the Bulldogs gave up an early lead and lost to Perkins-Tryon 6-1. Cody Wheeler scored the only run for Wagoner. The Bulldogs end their season with a record of 18-14.
CLASS 3A REGIONAL, SPERRY — Eufaula opened up regional play with a 6-3 win over Vinita. The Ironheads broke the game open in the top of the fifth when Draven Gragg doubled to score Luke Adcock and Josiah Ostrowski. Gragg scored two batters later on Hayden Robinson’s single. Gragg and Jeremy Nelson each went 3-for-4 at the plate. Adcock struck out eight batters and pitched a complete game to earn the win. In game two Eufaula fell victim to sloppy defense and dropped a close one to Keys, 7-5. The Ironheads out-hit Keys but committed four errors that led to four unearned runs. Adcock and Brett Pippenger had two hits apiece. Eufaula (23-9) will face the winner of Vinita/Sperry on Saturday at 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL, SILO — Warner rolled to a game one victory over Stroud 10-0. Jace Jackson struck out 12 batters over six innings to pick up the win. Adam Thompson had a big game at the plate with three hits and three RBI’s. In game two the Eagles ran into top ranked Silo and were run-ruled 16-0. Warner was held hitless and committed three errors in the game. The Eagles (21-9) will face Dibble in an elimination game on Saturday at noon.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL, AMBER-POCASSET — Haskell built an early lead and held off a late Tonkawa rally to take game one 8-6. Lane Mann led the Haymakers going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI’s. Brady Neal got the win pitching six innings and striking out six batters. Game two was a low scoring contest with the Haymakers knocking off host Amber-Pocasset 2-1. Brannon Westmoreland was solid on the mound scattering five hits and collecting six strikeouts. Fernando Gonzales singled in the top of the fourth to drive in Daveion Lockett for the go-ahead run. Haskell (25-3) will take on the winner of Amber-Pocasset/Tonkawa on Saturday at 2 p.m.
—Staff
