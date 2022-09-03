Fastpitch
EUFAULA TOURNAMENT — Eufaula had just six hits in a 2-0 loss to Stuart. Kate Pippenger was 2-for-3. Eufaula (14-6) saw a four-game win streak end.
Baseball
OKTAHA 3, BYNG 2 — Kipton Christian singled in Maddox Edwards for a walk-off win for the Tigers (9-5). Edwards reached earlier in the inning on an error, scoring Hunter Dearman, who hit a one-out single. Christian, Dearman and Dylan Walden all had two hits. Edwards got the win, scattering six hits and striking out 10.
Saturday's Games
BASEBALL -- Roff at Oktaha, noon
Monday's Games
None scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.