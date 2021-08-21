Volleyball
MUSKOGEE SPLITS — The Roughers went 2-2 in their own tournament Friday. They beat McAlester 25-19, 25-23 and Wagoner 25-22, 25-18, then lost to Glenpool 25-20, 25-23, and Mustang 25-8, 25-16. They’re 3-4 now.
The Glenpool loss, a total of seven points, came with 26 hitting or serving errors, something that frustrated MHS coach John Hammer. On the day they had 84.
“We’re shorter than most every team, we’re trying to make shots, they’re trying to hit shots, but you have to understand you can’t kill the ball on every swing, sometimes you got to be smart, hit the ball on the corner, make them play defense and reset your own defense,” Hammer said. “When you have 84 errors that’s what happens. We’ve got to really be a lot smarter on when we can and cannot swing for the killers.”
OKAY AT HOLLAND HALL TOURNAMENT — Okay lost a five-set match against Christian Heritage, taking the third and fourth sets 25-19, 25-21 after losing the first two 27-25 and 25-18. They lost the decisive fifth set 15-9. Against Inola, they fell 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-7). They’ll take on Cascia Hall at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Baseball
OKTAHA 8, WRIGHT CITY 1 — Three in the first got the Tigers (6-0) going, and four in the sixth iced it. Hunter Dearman was 2-for-3. Tyler Allen doubled in two and Darren Ledford and Maddox Edwards also drove in a pair. Allen scattered six hits over six innings and struck out seven. Edwards gave up one hit in one inning to finish it.
Fastpitch
DALE 13-10, PORTER 3-1 — Porter fell to 4-7. Aeroyona Moore had two of Porter’s three hits in the first game and Brittany Welch had two of four hits in the second game.
OKTAHA TOURNAMENT — Oktaha (7-3) beat McAlester 8-2 and lost to Henryetta 7-0. Peyton Bryan homered against McAlester in a 2-for-3 game and was joined by Ava Scott, Brynna Rodden and Ryleigh Bacon, each as well with two hits.
VERDIGRIS 4, HILLDALE 1 — No other information available.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT — Eufaula (7-3) beat Bishop Kelley 7-0 and Catoosa 3-1, wrapped around a 9-1 loss to Kiefer. Liberty Glover one-hit Bishop Kelley, striking out 11. Avery Williams allowed three hits against Catoosa, striking out 7.
