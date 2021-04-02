Baseball
RICKEY SPEARS INVITATIONAL, GORE:
GORE 13, PORTER 2— Gore (13-7) scored nine runs in the second inning to pave the way for the win. Porter (16-9) had a three-game win streak snapped as it had trouble keeping up with Gore. Jackson Cole had the lone RBI for Porter. Gunner Dozier went 2-for-4 with eight RBIs to lead the charge for Gore.
WARNER 9, KEYS 6— Both Trevor Capps and Jace Jackson singled in the top of the eighth inning to drive in a total of three runs to win it in extra innings. Capps went 4-for-5 with the one run batted in, and Jackson went 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
PORUM 9, OKAY 1— No information received.
DEWAR GUMBO CLASSIC:
REGENT PREP 4, CHECOTAH 2 - Regent Prep scored one in the fourth and another run in the seventh to break from a 2-2 tie. Brock Butler had two of Checotah's hits. Zack Mullen surrendered eight hits and struck out 10 in going the distance for the Wildcats (7-9), who will face Eufaula for third place on Saturday.
DEWAR 9, EUFAULA 0— The Ironheads (5-6) were no-hit and had four errors in their semifinal.
REGULAR GAMES:
HASKELL 25-21, HULBERT 0-4— Haskell (5-2, 5-1 2A-7) had a huge day as the Haymaker bats flew to a tune of 23 hits. Dylan Ozinga led Haskell in the first game by going 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and Markus Clark went 2-for-2 with three RBIs in the second game.
WEBBERS FALLS SPLITS— In a round-robin, Webbers Falls (9-4) defeated Arkoma 7-1, and lost to Cameron 3-0. No other information was received.
Soccer
GIRLS
PONCA CITY 8, MUSKOGEE 0— It was a tough physical game, and the Lady Roughers (3-4, 0-1 6A-4) could not find the goal. Muskogee goalie Sahra Khajavi had 10 saves.
WAGONER 5, STILWELL 1— Jillian Strange had three goals to lead the way for Wagoner (5-4, 1-0 4A-4). Both Becca Keeton and Lynzi Romine had one goal each, and goalie Madisen Chumley had four saves.
HILLDALE 7, POTEAU 0 (from Thursday) — Hilldale (6-3, 1-0) got the win in 4A-4.
BOYS
WAGONER 2, STILWELL 0— Jacob Helmer and Trent Grant had goals, starting goalie Gabe Alsip had five saves, and Darrin McDaris had three saves for Wagoner (4-2, 1-0 4A-4).
PONCA CITY 1, MUSKOGEE 0 — Muskogee (3-4, 0-1) was upended in its District 6A-4 opener.
HILLDALE 3, POTEAU 1 (from Thursday)-- Hilldale is 9-0, 1-0 in 4A-4 play.
Track and Field
CATOOSA RELAYS — Anthony Fulton of Wagoner won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.16 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 42.83 seconds. Fort Gibson’s Caden Goss took the 3,200 in 9:42.69 and Checotah’s Malachi Harris won the 400 in 51.43.
On the girls side, Fort Gibson’s Sydney Terry won the 100 hurdles in 17.18. Another first came from Torrie Tottress of Wagoner in the shot put, 32 feet, 1 inch.
Checotah’s boys were second in the 400 relay, second in the 800 relay (1:34.29) and Harris added a second in the 200 in 23.99. Conner Jenkins added to Checotah’s showing with a runner-up in the high jump (6-2) and Doniterre Fisher was third in the 100 in 11.65. For Wagoner, Jesse Fair was second in the discus at 130-10 1/2, ahead of teammate Jamaal Riggs who was third in 119-3 1/4. Fort Gibson’s Morice Ford was third in the long jump (20-3).
Wagoner’s girls were runners-up in the 800 and 1,600 relays (1:55.64 and 4:24.14) and third in the 400 relay (54.39). Abby Humphries cleared 15-0 for Wagoner in the long jump, placing third, and Aubrey Bruce threw 90-3 for third in the discus. Also, Cambri Pawpa was third in the 400 in 1:05.97. Checotah’s Linzee Ambrose edged teammate Natalie Knight for second in the high jump as both cleared 7-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.