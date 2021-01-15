Boys basketball
OKAY 53, GORE 37 — Gore trailed 25-22 at the half, but that was the closest they would come as Okay (3-4) outscored the Pirates (2-6) 18-2 in the third, ending the period leading 42-24. Aaron Perkins led the scoring for Okay with 18 points while Austin Russell had 11. Ben Kirkpatrick led Gore with 10 points.
MCCURTAIN 56, PORUM 47 — Michael Johnson scored 26 to lead Porum (3-4) in scoring. The Panthers led at the half with a 27-23 advantage. McCurtain took the lead in the fourth by outscoring Porum 21-11 in the period.
WESTVILLE 67, OKTAHA 65 — No information given as of press time.
EUFAULA AT CHECOTAH — ppd.
Girls basketball
GORE 59, OKAY 8 — It was Gore (3-5) from the beginning leading 24-1 after the first period. Okay (0-6) struggled to score with Damara Hamil leading with 4 points. Gore’s Skye Brooksher led the team with 17 points.
MCCURTAIN 60, PORUM 30 — McCurtain led from the start as Porum trailed 29-12 at the half. Kylie Smith led the scoring for Porum (4-2) with 11 points.
Westville at Oktaha, EUFAULA AT CHECOTAH — ppd.
