BASEBALL
SHOOTOUT AT THE FORT — Class 2A No. 2 Oktaha (9-2) coasted to an easy win over Oklahoma Christian, 9-3. Dylan Walden, Tyler Allen and Brody Surmont all tallied two hits apiece. Allen went the distance on the hill with six hits allowed and five strikeouts.
Fort Gibson scored five runs in the second inning to break open a one point game and take a 9-3 lead which led to a 13-10 final over Oktaha. Wyatt Pierce led FTG with four hits while Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Gannon Sherl added two hits and two RBIs. For Oktaha, Braxton Casey was 3-for-4, Hunter Dearman finished 2-for-3 and Darren Ledford had three RBIs.
Fort Gibson (11-3) run-ruled Skiatook in four innings with a 14-4 win. The Tigers, ahead 4-3 after the first inning, scored five runs in the second to pull away and widen their advantage to 9-3.
WARNER 13, VIAN 12 — Despite seeing its seven-run lead whittled down by the end in a battle of Class 2A foes, No. 19 Warner (7-3) still held off No. 7 Vian. Caden and Adam Thompson both finished with two hits and had seven RBIs between them and Justin Duke also had two hits.
SAND SPRINGS 6, MUSKOGEE 4 — Muskogee’s valiant comeback effort fell short and the Roughers dropped to 4-10. Doc Estes had three RBIs to lead Muskogee, who managed just five hits.
GUMBO CLASSIC DEWAR INVITATIONAL — Eufaula (9-4) secured a spot in Saturday’s tournament finale with a 12-1 win over Gore. Hayden Robinson led the way with going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while Brett Pippenger and Carson Luna added two hits and four RBIs apiece. The Ironheads also defeated Henryetta, 9-0 as Luna finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Gore (9-3) started the day with a 12-2 win over Regent Prep.
WEBBERS FALLS 6, MCCURTAIN 3 — Webbers Falls grabbed an early lead and set the tone as the Warriors scored four runs in the second inning to make the lead 5-2. Isaiah Terrell, Maddux Shelby, Stryker Chappell and Preston Rowe all collected one hit for Webbers Falls (6-6).
SLOWPITCH
HEARTLAND CONFERENCE FESTIVAL AT PRESTON — Eufaula finished undefeated on the day with a 12-0 win over Kellyville, 13-0 over Beggs and 19-14 over Preston.
SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT AT STIGLER — Porum (6-4) took the championship with a 11-6 win over Keota. The Lady Panthers had eight hits in the game and was led by Madewell who was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Okay lost to Keota in the third game of the day, 12-4 in a first inning run rule decision. Alex Collins had one of Okay’s two hits in the loss. The Lady Mustangs (1-5) were later eliminated by Gans.
Gore finished third in the tournament as it defeated Gans, 10-8. Aspyn Cearly led the Lady Pirates with two hits and three RBIs while Lindsay Pierce was 2-for-2 with one RBI. Earlier in the day Gore defeated Webbers Falls, 16-2 as Natalie Casteel brought in six runs on three hits and Cearly added four RBIs. Keota beat Gore in the next game 13-3 before the Lady Pirates (5-4) rebounded to beat McCurtain, 8-0.
SOCCER
SOUTHERN COAST CUP (G) — Pratville defeated Muskogee, 5-0 Friday. The Lady Roughers fell to 4-3 and play Madison Academy today at 8:30 a.m.
HOLLAND HALL TOURNAMENT (G) — Owasso scored two goals in the first half and one in the second to defeat Fort Gibson, 3-0. Kam Walker had 30 saves for the Lady Tigers (6-2) who play Edmond Memorial for third place today at 3 p.m.
HOLLAND HALL TOURNAMENT (B) — Fort Gibson defeated Victory Christian, 2-0 and will meet Newcastle at 1:15 p.m. for the consolation final.
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Arkoma/Quapaw at Porter , 12 p.m./ 4 p.m.
SHOOTOUT AT THE FORT : At Fort Gibson: 1 vs. 1, 12 p.m.; 2 vs. 2, 2:30 p.m.; 3 vs. 3, 5 p.m.; At Hilldale: 4 vs. 4, 12 p.m.; 5 vs. 5, 2:30 p.m.
UNDER ARMOUR CLASSIC AT BEGGS : Fifth Place, 11 a.m.; Third Place, 1:30 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.
GUMBO CLASSIC DEWAR INVITATIONAL : Third Place, Gore vs. Allen, 2 p.m.; Championship, Eufaula vs. Dewar, 4 p.m.
WEBBERS FALLS TOURNAMENT: Third Place, Webbers Falls vs. Warner JV, 4 p.m.; Championship, Porum vs. Porter, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Southern Coast Cup: Muskogee vs. Cottage Hill Christian Academy, 8:30 a.m.; vs. Madison Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Holland Hall Tournament: (B) Fifth Place, Fort Gibson vs. Newcastle, 1:15 p.m.; (G) Third Place, Fort Gibson vs. Edmond Memorial, 3 p.m.
