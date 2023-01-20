Boys basketball
Regular games
WEBBERS FALLS 38, DEWAR 37 — Stryker Chappell led Webbers Falls with 20 points and Jaxon Swearingin had 11 as the Warriors moved to 7-8.
Tournaments
ROPER INVITATIONAL AT TULSA ROGERS — The Stillwater Pioneers went up 36-15 in the first half, but Muskogee clawed back somewhat in the second half in one semifinal contest Friday before losing 63-47. Muskogee, which played KIPP-Tulsa 71-23 in a late game Thursday night, will play for third place on Saturday.
Jamarian FIcklin had 13 points but nine in the fourth quarter. Javian Webber had nine of his 12 points in the second half and Bryce Thornton had 11 points. Muskogee is 4-10.
CROSS TELEPHONE INVITATIONAL AT PORUM — Porum beat Graham-Dustin 53-29 and solidified a spot in the consolation final. The Panthers (4-11) held a 32-13 lead at the break and was led by Kyle Rock with 13 points and Isaiah Sallee with 10.
CHECOTAH CROSSROADS CLASSIC — Wagoner (10-4) beat Class 3A No. 14 Keys 46-40 to advance to the finals Saturday. With two minutes left in the game, Jashawn Davison gave the Bulldogs the lead with a 3-point jumper and finished the night with 15 points. Corbin Marsey, who hit 5 of 7 free throws in the final 55 seconds to seal the win, ended with 20 points.
Checotah lost 79-49 to Bridge Creek. Elijah Thomas had 16 points and Maddox Bridges added 14 for the Wildcats (7-8) which play for third.
Eufaula lost 44-37 to Stigler and was ousted from the tournament. Talon Weaver led the Ironheads (5-8) with 12 points and Keaton Parish added 10.
DAVE CALVERT INVITATIONAL, KIEFER— Warner (5-9) slotted itself in Saturday’s consolation final with a 54-23 win over Webster. The Eagles which led 33-14 at halftime were powered by Brayden Terrell and Jace Jackson with 11 and 10 points respectively.
Hilldale fell to Class 3A No. 1 Metro Christian 66-39. Eric Virgil led the Hornets (7-8) with 16 points and Jax Kerr had 10 as Hilldale will play in the third-place contest.
MOUNDS INVITATIONAL— Haskell (2-16) dropped a 70-44 decision to host Mounds Friday. The Haymakers, which will play for seventh, led 15-13 after the first period but was outscored 20-10 in the second quarter. Dylan Ozinga had 12 points and Brannon Westmoreland added 10.
Porter (6-10) lost a close 47-43 contest to Chelsea. Logan Faulconer scored 12 points for the Pirates, all from the 3-point line. With the loss Porter is slotted in the third place game.
KELLYVILLE TOURNAMENT — Class 2A No. 5 Oktaha lost to Colcord 57-36. Hunter Dearman had 15 points all from 3-point range as the Tigers dropped to 14-3 and play for third place.
NEO TOURNAMENT — Braggs lost a 55-49 decision to Cave Springs in the semifinals. Jaylen Melton led with 17 points, Austin Rowan had 15 and Tayten Chapa finished with 11 for the Wildcats (10-7) as they play for third.
Girls basketball
Regular games
WEBBERS FALLS 39, DEWAR 33 — Teralynn Coulston had 14 points in leading the Lady Warriors (12-3). Webbers led 17-10 at the break.
Tournaments
ROPER INVITATIONAL AT TULSA ROGERS — Malaysia Burton led Muskogee to a 44-14 win over Oklahoma City Douglass as she finished with six 3-pointers and 19 total points. The Lady Roughers jumped out in front early 17-2 in the first period and widened their lead to 28-5 at intermission. Aniyah Thomas added 10 points. Muskogee (4-10) is in the consolation final.
OLD FORT CLASSIC — Okay (11-6) beat Cushing 45-24 to advance to the consolation final. Leah Smith led the Lady Mustangs with 14 points and Alyssa Perkins had 12. Okay led 17-9 at the break but exploded in the third quarter to enlarge the lead to 35-15 going into the final period.
CROSS TELEPHONE INVITATIONAL AT PORUM— Gore (3-8) dominated Dustin Graham in a 54-9 win. Lindsey Pierce had 12 points and Kennedy Williams added 10 for the Lady Pirates which play for fifth place.
DAVE CALVERT INVITATIONAL, KIEFER— Warner rose up against its only blemish of the season Friday but fell just short in overtime, 49-43 to 3A No. 7 Kiefer, which beat Warner 71-31 earlier in the season.
Jordan Jackson had 12 points and Peyton Sikes ended with 10. Warner will play for third.
Collinsville took a 63-45 win over Hilldale (6-9) to advance to the consolation finals Saturday. Ashtyn Warford led the Lady Hornets in the loss with 17 points and Catelin King added 10. Hilldale plays for seventh.
CHECOTAH CROSSROADS CLASSIC — Class 4A No. 10 Wagoner beat Class 3A No. 16 Eufaula 51-28 to secure a spot in the finals. The Lady Bulldogs (13-1) trailed 11-10 after the first period but took a 21-14 lead they wouldn’t relinquish into the break. Ellee Bryant had 13 points and Brooklyn Austin added 10 to lead Wagoner, while Kambry Williams led the Lady Ironheads (9-5) with 11. Eufaula plays for third place.
Checotah defeated Keys 41-31 and clinched a spot in the consolation final. Sidney Hamilton had eight points to lead the Lady Wildcats, who led 26-14 going into the break.
MOUNDS INVITATIONAL— Porter advanced to Saturday’s consolation final with a 35-18 win over Mounds. With five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Kassidy Pickard hit a layup and Kelsi Kilgore netted a 3-pointer to give the Lady Pirates (6-11) a double digit lead. Raylee Allison led all scorers with 12 points.
Haskell was defeated 55-47 by Regent Prep. Lynzi Kelley led with 13 points and Riley Westmoreland registered a double-double for the Lady Haymakers with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Haskell plays for third place.
KELLYVILLE TOURNAMENT — Class 2A No. 9 Oktaha suffered a 73-64 setback in a loss to Bristow. Ava Scott powered the Lady Tigers (14-3) with 21 of her 34 total points in the first half as Oktaha, who will play for third, trailed 35-32. Ryleigh Bacon added 12 points.
