Football
GORE 56, PANAMA 6 — The Class A No. 3 Pirates improved to 3-0 with a solid performance led by Gunner Dozier, who carried the ball 20 times for 225 yards and three TDs. Zane Craighead was 4-of-7 passing for 54 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 73 yards on eight carries and another score.
WARNER 51, CHOUTEAU 6 — Jace Jackson ran for two scores and passed for three as Warner moved to 3-0 and set up a showdown with Gore in the District A-8 opener next week. Jackson threw an 18-yard TD to Callen Park, a screen to Julian Hensley that went for 56 yards and a 70-yarder to Jeremiah Pearson. Jackson scored twice on rushes and Mason Jim, Adam Thompson and Preston Cannon scored on runs of 15, 6 and 37 yards.
MIDWAY 60, GANS 14 — Geral Washington threw a 40-yard TD pass to himself to highlight the Chargers’ win on Friday. Washington’s pass deflected off a lineman’s helmet which he then alertly grabbed and ran in for the score. Cole Miller had two kick-off returns for Midway (2-1).
WEBBERS FALLS 32, OAKS 8 — Maddux Shelby had 23 carries for 159 yards rushing and a touchdown and threw a 25-yard TD pass to Caden Dishman in the Warriors’ win. Blaize Harriman had 13 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown as Webbers moved to 3-0.
MORRISON 34, HASKELL 0 — The Haymakers fall to 1-2 on the year. No stats provided.
Baseball
MURRAY STATE/SOUTHEASTERN TOURNAMENT — Oktaha went 3-1 with two wins Friday, 12-4 over Red Oak and 8-0 over Roff. Jakob Blackwell one-hit Roff over five innings, striking out four. Hunter Dearman was 3-for-3 and Brody Surmont homered. Against Red Oak, Kipton Christian was 2-for-2 and drove in four runs, two on a triple in a six-run third. Maddox Edwards, Dearman and Darren Ledford each had two hits. Tyler Allen scattered five hits. The Tigers are 25-2.
Fastpitch
HILLDALE AT DURANT TOURNAMENT —The Lady Hornets beat Valliant 8-1, totaling 14 hits. Landrie Sloan, Kensley Allen and Lane Sloan all were 3-for-4. Brooklyn Ellis allowed four hits, but Hilldale and Ellis’ streak of seven consecutive shutouts ended on a run in the sixth. In a 3-1 win over Buffalo Valley Rylin Clark and Sydney Sapulpa had two hits in three trips and in the circle, Lexi Cramp scattered seven hits. Hilldale lost the finale, managing just two hits, dropping a 6-3 contest to Durant. The Hornets are 13-4.
From Thursday
EUFAULA 6, CHECOTAH 3 — Jordas McLish hit a solo home run in a 3-for-4 day and drove in two runs to lead Eufaula (20-7). Allie Anderson had two hits. Kaitlyn Searles had three hits for Checotah (2-22).
Upcoming schedule
Saturday
Fastpitch: Muskogee at Ponca City (2), noon; Fort Gibson vs. Sallisaw, 1 p.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Jenks, 4 p.m.;
Volleyball: Muskogee at Glenpool Tournament; Okay at Oklahoma Union Tournament
Monday
Baseball: Oktaha at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Faspitch: Hilldale at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.; Panama at Oktaha, 4 p.m.; Wister at Webbers Falls, 4:30 p.m.; Eufaula at Haskell, 5 p.m.; Gore at Warner, 6 p.m.; Porter at Mouinds, 6 p.m.
Volleyball: No matches
Football
Sept. 24.
Muskogee at Putnam West, 7 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Muldrow, 7 p.m.
Poteau at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Checotah at Stigler, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Haskell at Kiefer, 7 p.m.
Warner at Gore, 7 p.m.
Talihina at Porter, 7 p.m.
Porum at Arkoma, 7 p.m.
Midway at Bowlegs, 7 p.m.
Cave Springs at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
