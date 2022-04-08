Golf
WAGONER INVITATIONAL — Oktaha’s Bren Dunlap shot a 76 to win the event, played at Sequoyah State Park. Peyton Capps shot 91 and finished ninth.
Wagoner’s Justin Carter shot 79 and led a trio of Bulldogs in the 2-3-4 spots. Zach Mays was third at 83, Gauge Merz was fourth with an 85. Teamwise, Wagoner won with a 339. Jace Barney off the Wagoner B was eighth with a 90.
Baseball
MUSKOGEE 9, WAGONER 2 – Gio Zapata pitched a complete game and held the Wagoner offense in check as the Roughers (3-11) cruised to victory at Wagoner.
Anthony Watson scored on an error in the first inning. Thairenn Thompson singled two batters later to drive in Jayden Bell and give the Roughers a 2-0 lead. Muskogee tacked on four more runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach when Bell, Zapata, and Thompson each had run-scoring singles. Bell, Thompson, and Watson had two hits apiece for Muskogee.
The Bulldogs (13-7) were led by Kale Charboneau and Zane Cory with two hits each.
PORTER SPLITS — In game one the Porter struggled defensively and fell behind early to fall to Dewar 16-5. Blake Cole was 2-for-2 and drove in two runs. Porter committed six errors in the contest. Game two saw the Pirates come out more focused as they put up 10 runs and rolled over Regent Prep 19-9. Brandon Welch homered in the second inning and scored four runs in the game. Cole had two more hits and had four RBI’s. Porter now sits at 17-7.
HARTSHORNE TOURNAMENT — Warner (8-6) beat Allen 14-3 and collected 18 hits on the day. Landon Swallow and Wyatt Hamilton both went 4-for-4 and scored 4 runs. Justin Duke, Caden Thompson, and Adam Thompson each had three hits. Swallow allowed one run and struck out six over four innings to earn the win.
Also, Oktaha beat Broken Bow 10-0. The Tigers (15-4) got off to a fast start and scored in every inning on their way to a run-rule victory. Gabe Hamilton went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs. Tyler Allen earned the win on the mound pitching four innings and allowing only one hit.
FORT GIBSON 8, STILWELL 1 —Grant Edwards had 10 strikeouts and allowed five hits over six innings. Brody Rainbolt was 2-for-2 with two RBI’s for the Tigers (12-5, 7-0 4A-8).
EUFAULA 13, HENRYETTA 7 — The Ironheads battled back from an early deficit and scored six runs in the final inning to improve to 14-4, 8-2 in 3A-7. Draven Gragg, Jeremy Nelson, and Tyler Lee each had two hits. Luke Adcock had a two-run home run and scored three times. Jeremy Nelson pitched a complete game to earn the win.
Soccer
MUSKOGEE 1, TAHLEQUAH 0 (B) — Daniel Nava scored on a penalty kick with about 15 minutes to go in the second half for the only goal of the game, but it was good enough to get Muskogee to get to 5-3 overall, 2-1 in 6A-4 as Myles Few got the shutout in goal against the visiting Tigers (3-6, 0-2).
“We possessed the ball well,” said MHS coach Diego Zavala. “We missed a couple of important chances but luckily at the end we got the penalty kick. I told the guys we’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities we get. It’s an important win, but we’ll still take them one game at a time.”
TAHLEQUAH 2, MUSKOGEE 0 (G) — The Lady Roughers came up short in a close one at home, going to 0-4 in 6A-4 play and 2-6 overall. Voselyn Valdez had one save in goal for MHS.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 3, PORTER 0 (G) — The Lady Conquerors (9-1, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in 3A-4 at the expense of Porter, now 4-6 and 2-3 overall. Courtney Dickey had three saves.
Slowpitch
OKTAHA 19, OKAY 2 — The Lady Tigers (15-4) bats were hot as they had 15 hits through just two innings. Hannah Focht went 2-for-3 with a homerun and 5 RBI’s. Payton Stewart, Jordan Otterlifter, and Gracie Harjo each had two hits.
HASKELL TAKES TWO OUT OF THREE — Lynzi Kelley and RayLin Morgan each homered as Haskell run-ruled Chelsea 12-0 in game one. In game two the Lady Haymakers allowed four runs in the sixth inning to let a close game slip away, falling to Sperry 8-5. Saylor Brown went 2-for-3 with a homerun. Haskell scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take game three over Fairland by the score of 11-8. Kelley had a big game with three home runs. Brown, Alex Bowden, and Shania Burkhalter also had a homerun.
PRESTON 16, WARNER 3 —Harlie Chesser had two hits with a run scored and the Lady Eagles dropped a tough one on the road.
FORT GIBSON THIRD —The Lady Tigers took third in the Stilwell Tournament going 2-2 on the day. They lost to Vian 11-3, Stilwell 7-2, but beat Gans 12-0 and Tahlequah 14-2. Gracie Williams and Angel Lyons both were 2-for-2 with a home run apiece.. Emma Spears was also 2-for-2. Against Tahlequah, Kaiah Austin had a grand slam and six RBIs while Lyons and Williams were 3-for-4.
