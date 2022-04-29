Track: Muskogee’s Lee wins again
De’Riayah Lee emerged with another meet win in the 300 hurdles, her sixth this season, finishing in 47.45 seconds Friday at the Frontier Conference track meet.
Union had the 2-3 positions, but neither was Kyndall Hicks. Mackenzie Theissen and Paris Chicoine ran 49.10 and 51.16.
Hicks, who has split two races with Lee this season, did not participate.
Jenee Coleman, Rakiya Lang, Alexis Nicholson and Jayda Wordlow were third at 50.20 in the 400 meter run. Jenks won in 49.28. Broken Arrow was second in 50.04.
Alexis Nicholson and Lang were fourth and fifth, 12.50 and 12.54, in the 100. Kayveonna Jackson of Union won in 11.71.
Jayden Swanson, Kennedy McGee, Kayden McGee and Jamarian Ficklin were sixth in the 400 relay in 44.47. Tulsa Washington won in 42.45. Kennedy McGee was fourth in the 100 at 10.60.
Ayden Kemp was sixth in the 300 hurdles, in 44.16.
Baseball: Warner sweeps districts
Warner’s Wyatt Hamilton, Landon Swallow and Koiton Lusk put the handcuffs on Chelsea’s bats Friday, posting nine innings of no-hit ball and the Eagles rolled to 10-0 and 9-0 wins in the Class 2A district series at Connors State.
Hamilton tossed a no-hitter through four in a game that ended on the run-rule. He struck out eight and walked one, but a double-play kept him at the minimum 12 batters.
Swallow worked three innings, striking out six and walked none. Lusk threw the final two, walked one and struck out four. Chelsea’s only other baserunner reached on an error.
Offensively in game one, Caden Thompson was 2-for-3 and drove in four runs. Justin Duke drove in a pair on a double. Duke was 2-for-3 and drove in two in game two. Caden Thompson was 2-for-4. Nine walks and five errors helped the Eagles pull away and into next week’s regional round at 20-8 on the year.
—Staff
