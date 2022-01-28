Boys basketball
VINITA 67, HILLDALE 45 — Hilldale struggled to its second consecutive loss, dropping to 12-4. Brayson Lawson’s 11 points was the only double figure player for the Hornets, who fell behind 13-9 through one quarter and were outscored in each period thereafter. Vinita is 13-5.
OKTAHA 56, VIAN 51 — Hunter Dearman had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Tigers won at home for their third consecutive win to go to 8-7 overall. It was Oktaha coach Dirk Walden's 400th career win.
WEBBERS FALLS 55, MCCURTAIN 45 — Daylan Jarrard had a big first half of play with 17 points, including five 3s, and led Webbers (7-6) to the win. He had six 3s in all and was the lone Warrior in double figures with 23 points.
MIDWAY 82, GRAHAM-DUSTIN 44 — The Chargers moved to 11-4 behind Geral Washington with 23 points, Bryton McPherson with 15, Gervon Washington with 13, Cody Galliton with 11 and Tristan Wolfe with 10.
PORUM 56, GANS 38 — Michael Wright’s game-high 30 led the Panthers (7-7). Jacob Tallon was next with 9.
BEGGS 51, EUFAULA 39 — The Ironheads fell to 8-5. No other info was available.
Girls basketball
PORUM 46, GANS 17 -- The Panthers got 11 from Riley Miller and 8 from Emery Arnold to lead the way. It was the ninth consecutive win for the Lady Panthers, now 14-1.
OKTAHA 54, VIAN 43 —Ava Scott’s game-high 28 points led the way. Rylee Walters had 12. Oktaha improved to 12-5.
WEBBERS FALLS 54, MCCURTAIN 35 — Connors signee Samantha Shanks scored 22 points leading the way for Webbers Falls (13-0). Anistyn Garner scored 14 and Morgan Carter scored 11.
EUFAULA 58, BEGGS 28 —Eufaula (9-4) had three players in double figures. Mykah Osborne scored 13, Olivia Howard 12 and Jordas Mclish scored 10 points for the win.
VINITA 50, HILLDALE 32 — Riley Barnoskie hit 9 and Caitlin King scored 8 points for the Lady Hornets (5-9).
—Staff
