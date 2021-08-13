Fastpitch
BROKEN ARROW TOURNAMENT
The final games for all three area teams were rained out Friday. Those played follow:
Claremore 9, Muskogee 8 — The Roughers left two on with no outs in the seventh after getting within one. Karsyn York, Jaliyah Simmons and Avery Ragsdale all had three hits with the latter two driving in three each.
Muskogee 12, Edmond North 0 — After four losses to begin the season, Muskogee got into the win column. Feather Johnson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Ragsdale and Kambri Johnson both had two hits in three trips, all doubles. Peyton Jackson allowed two hits and struck out three over four frames.
Hilldale 4, Union 1 — Riley Barnoskie’s two-run double in the second and a two-run home run by Lexi Cramp in the fifth sandwiched a fielder’s choice run by Union in the fourth. Cramp had two hits. Brooklyn Ellis held Union to three hits and struck out nine.
Hilldale 10, Broken Arrow 2 — Cramp’s two-run home run got things started. Riley Barnoskie and K Allen were both 3-for-4. Sidney Sapulpa was 2-for-3. K Allen allowed four hits over three innings.
Deer Creek 10, Fort Gibson 0 — Jolee Taylor and Payton Russell had Fort Gibson’s only hits.
Jay 2, Fort Gibson 0 — Stopped in the bottom of the fourth, ruled a no-game due to rain.
GORE TOURNAMENT
Gore 3, Canadian 2 — Khayden Kirkpatrick was 2-for-2 and also drove in a run, as did Harly Welch.
Gore 5, Cameron 4 — Ralea Brooksher was 3-for-3 and Kirkpatrick was 2-for-3.
BIG EIGHT TOURNAMENT
Vian 11, Oktaha 3 — The Tigers fell for the first time in 2021, having as many hits (four) as errors.
Oktaha 2, Westville 0 — Game suspended after two innings.
ALSO:
HASKELL 9, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 6 — Saylor Brown was 3-for-3 for Haskell.
HASKELL 3, SPIRO 0 — Game ended in the second inning.
—Staff
