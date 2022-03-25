Track
WAGONER INVITATIONAL — Sydney Terry made it three for three in the 100 hurdles on Friday, finishing in 17.02. Other firsts: Torri Tottress of Wagoner, 34-10 in the shot put, Cooper Glasgow of Fort Gibson, 10:35.23 in the 3,200. All local results:
GIRLS
400 relay: 3. Wagoner, 52.01; 100 hurdles: 1. Sydney Terry, Fort Gibson, 17.02. 3. Katie Smith, Fort Gibson, 17.49; 800 relay: 2. Wagoner, 1:52.44; 100: 6. Katie Smith, Fort Gibson, 13.19; 3,200: Joci Bryant, Wagoner, 13:17.58. 5. Ruthy Faulkner, Checotah, 14:12.02; 400: 3. Addy Whiteley, Fort Gibson, 1:06.63. 4. Cambri Pawpa, Wagoner, 1:06.64; 300 hurdles: 2. Katie Smith, Fort Gibson, 50.69. 6. Katelynn West, Checotah, 57.87; 1,600 relay: 5. Wagoner, 4:33.48; High jump: 3. Aiyana Brewer, Checotah, 4-8;
Pole vault: 4. Lindsie Ambrose, Checotah, 7-6; Discus: 6. Jada Riggs, Wagoner, 83-4; Shot put: 1. Torri Tottress, Wagoner, 34-10.
BOYS
400 relay: 2. Fort Gibson, 45.56. 6. Wagoner, 46.26; 3,200 relay: 5. Wagoner, 9:32.34. 6. Checotah, 9:38.51; 110 hurdles: 3. Zach Hardy, Fort Gibson, 18.19. 6. Josh Miller, Fort Gibson, 19.01; 3,200: 1. Cooper Glasgow, Fort Gibson, 10:35.23. 5. Madhu George, Hilldale, 11:13; 800 relay: 2. Fort Gibson, 1:34.67; 800: 5. Rylee Campbell, Checotah, 2:06.87; 100: 3. Cade Waggle, Fort Gibson, 11.54. 4. Toby West, Fort Gibson, 11.71. 6. Brelynn Macomb, Fort Gibson, 11.73; 400: Marquez Barnett, Wagoner, 54.12.
300: 2. Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner, 44.71. .3 Zach Hardy, Fort Gibson, 44.81; 1,600: 5. Cooper Glasgow, Fort Gibson, 4:57.79; 1,600 relay: 3. Wagoner, 3:39.99; Long jump: 1. Elijah Thomas, Checotah, 20-0. 4. Jace Walker, Hilldale, 17-10; Shot put: 4. Omarion Warrior, Checotah, 43-11.
Baseball
OKTAHA 4, CLAREMORE 0 —Tyler Allen had a strong performance on the mound to propel the Tigers (8-3) past Claremore at the Claremore/Pryor Tournament. Allen pitched a complete game giving up only two hits and striking out six. Darren Ledford was 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in two runs.
SALINA 7, WAGONER 2 — Wagoner (9-5) had nine hits in the game but struggled to get runs on the board. Boston Wybrant had two of those hits and scored both runs for the Bulldogs.
WARNER 6, OKAY 0 – The Eagles got out to an early three-run lead after the first inning and allowed only two Mustang hits in the shutout win. Wyatt Hamilton got the start and struck out five. Caden Thompson, Koltin Lusk and Cole Mayfield each had two hits for Warner (4-4).
KEYS 6, PORTER 5 — After losing a three run lead the Pirates tied the game in the seventh to force an extra inning. Porter took a one run lead in the eighth but an error led to two Keys runs to secure the win for the Cougars. Brandon Welch had 11 strikeouts and Jaxson Smith had two RBIs. Porter drops to 10-3.
EUFAULA 19, OKMULGEE 7 — After a slow start Eufaula scored 18 runs in the final three innings for a run-rule victory on the road. Josiah Ostrowski and Carson Luna each had four RBIs. Ostrowski, Matt Clover and Brett Pippenger all had two hits. Luna closed out the game on the mound to earn the win. Eufaula improves to 6-3.
Slowpitch
VIAN 8, EUFAULA 6 — The Lady Ironheads (3-1) collected 13 hits but it wasn’t enough as they dropped a close game on the road. Adison McLaughlin, Gabby Noriega, and Amberly Adcock each went 2-for-3 while Avery Williams scored two runs.
Girls soccer
PORTER 9, HEAVENER 0 — The Lady Pirates (2-4, 2-1 3A-4) outshot Heavener 37-1 in a romp. Charmayne Marshall had three goals, Natalie Perry-Hunter had two and Allana Gonzales, Kassidy Pickerd, Aareonya Moore and Courtney Dickey had one each. Kellcee Martin, one of three Porter goalkeepers, was in on the lone shot on goal.
HILLDALE THIRD — Aspen Nunn, Hallie Foreman, Bret Fletcher and Avery Etchison all scored in a 4-0 win over Union JV for third place in the Hornet Invitational. Earlier in the day, they lost 4-0 in the semifinals to Bixby’s JV. Hilldale is 3-4 as it readies for East Central on Tuesday.
WAGONER 6, POTEAU 0 — Jillian Strange had three goals, Kiah Bobo two and Abby Humphries one in the win. Beth Moore had two saves as Wagoner moved to 3-4.
Boys soccer
POTEAU 2, WAGONER 0 — Caiden Dick had five saves in goal for Wagoner, now 2-5.
