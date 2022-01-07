Putnam City Invitational
MIDWEST CITY 79, MUSKOGEE 73, 2 OT (B) — Another close loss to a top- 10 team for the Roughers (2-6) — this one the biggest margin of the five but going two overtimes. Javaunte Campbell had 27 points including all seven of Muskogee’s overtime points. Bryce Duncan had 15. The Roughers play at 1 p.m. against either Wichita Falls Hirschi or the OKC Storm for seventh.
PUTNAM CITY 50, MUSKOGEE 47 (G) — No stats provided as of press time.
Henryetta Tournament
MCLOUD 78, HASKELL 36 (B) — DeShawn Clark led Haskell (2-6) with 18 points.
HENRYETTA 53, HASKELL 42 (G) — Saylor Brown had 10 points, Halley Tucker 9 and Raylin Morgan 8, but Haskell (3-5) was ousted from the tourney.
Lincoln Christian Classic
FORT GIBSON 35, SEQUOYAH 30 (G) — In a defensive battle, the Lady Tigers (7-3) trailed by one going to the fourth and held the Lady Indians to one field goal in the fourth, a 3-pointer, and move into the consolation final against Wagoner. Sydney Taylor had two fourth-quarter baskets and finished with a game-high 12 points.
SAPULPA 60, WAGONER 45 (B) — Corbin Marsey had 13 points as Wagoner dropped to 4-4. JaShawn Davison had 12 off the bench. Wagoner was 11-of- 25 from the free-throw line and 2-of-15 from 3-point range and falls to the seventh-place game.
WAGONER 63, TULSA EDISON 39 (G) — Wagoner (4-4) led 34-26 at the half and pulled away early in the third. Kambri Pawpa had a game-high 18 points, Elle Bryant had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Gracie Burckhartzmeyer 13 points.
Konawa Invitational
HOLDENVILLE 54, OKTAHA 53 (G) — Brynna Rodden of Oktaha (7-3) led with 14 points in a semifinal loss. Oktaha will play for third.
DESTINY CHRISTIAN 56, OKTAHA 45 (B) – Preston Holmes led the Tigers (5-5) with 24 points and Grant Edwards scored 10 points.
Arkansas River Shootout
WEBBERS FALLS 59, CAVE SPRINGS 18 (G) — Samantha Shanks led the way with 22 points for Webbers Falls (8-0) in reaching the finals. She was the only player in double digits. Cessna Kimberlin had 8 points.
WEBBERS FALLS 72, CAVE SPRINGS 45 (B) — The Warriors (5-3) had five players in double-digits and head to the finals. Daylan Jarrard had 16 while Stryker Chappell and Skelly Taylor both had 12. Caleb Dishman and Ashton Davis both scored 11 points.
Regent Prep Invitational:
PORTER 59, REGENT PREP 27 (G) – Raylee Allison led the way for Porter (7-1) with 19 points and Aareonya Moore was right behind her with 14 in the semifinal win.
PORTER 54, REGENT PREP 40 (B) – The Pirates (8-0) had 4 in double-digits to get the win and a championship game spot. Kejuan Reynolds and Adrian Vega both had 12 and Logan Crain and Caden Willard each had 11 points.
Graham Classic
PORUM 53, BUTNER 17 (G) – Courtney Pease led the way for the Lady Panthers (8-1) with 24 points and Emory Arnold scored 10 points in the semifinal win.
PORUM 55, GRAHAM 52 (B) — The Panthers (5-4) advanced to the championship game at 8:30 p.m.
Skiatook Tournament
STAR SPENCER 41, CHECOTAH 38 (G) — Alyssa Brewer scored 17 points for the Ladycats, who drop to the seventh-place game.
