Fastpitch
CLASS 2A REGIONAL, HOWE — Jaylie Burress singled home Gracie Britten with the game-winner as Oktaha (21-6) punched its fifth straight state trip with four consecutive singles to lead off the seventh. J Williams and Karley Fewel had the other singles after Burress reached safely. Those were their only hits on the day in each case. Going into the inning, Oktaha had just two entering the seventh but was aided by seven Howe errors to enter the frame tied at 3.
Kira Meaders scattered seven hits in the win.
CLASS 3A REGIONAL, HENRYETTA — Haskell was blanked 5-0 by Henryetta, getting just five hits. The Haymakers stranded eight baserunners and finish the year 17-5.
CLASS A REGIONAL, FAIRLAND — Gore committed seven errors and managed just three hits in ending its season in the final round against Fairland. Honey McAlester and Skye Brooksher allowed just four hits between them, but had seven walks. Gore (23-11) got 23 hits in a 12-7 win against Wister that lifted them into Friday’s finale. Karli Springer was 5-for-5 and Cadi Shoemake 4-for-4. Brooksher, Ralei Brooksher and Harly Welch each had three hits.
CLASS B REGIONAL AT RED OAK — Red Oak edged Webbers Falls (18-7) in the finals round, getting one run across in the seventh and ending it with the tying run at the plate. The Warriors beat Varnum 6-1 to reach the finals, avenging a first-day regional loss, but needed two wins over Red Oak to advance to state.
