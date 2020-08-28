Fastpitch
OKTAHA 3, COMMERCE 1 — The Lady Tigers scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings then held off a seventh-inning rally at Commerce on Friday. Ryleigh Bacon was 2-for-3 for Oktaha (6-1, 2-1 District 2A-6) with one run batted in, Ava Scott was 2-for-2 with a run scored, Jocelynn Williams was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Kira Meaders, who also had an RBI, went the distance in the circle, giving up one earned run while striking out three. Commerce falls to 5-8, 2-4 in district. The Lady Tigers host Wyandotte at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
HASKELL 5, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 1 — The Lady Haymakers opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning and added a three-spot in the fourth. Lynzi Kelley was 1-for-3 for Haskell (9-2) with two runs scored, Alex was 1-for-3 with an RBI, was 1-for-3 with a run scored and RayLin pitched a complete game with one earned run and three strikeouts.
EUFAULA 12, GORE 0 — The Lady Ironheads put the game out of reach from the start, scoring eight times in the first inning in a three-inning run-rule over the Lady Pirates. Gabrielle Noriega was 1-for-2 with two runs scored for Eufaula (6-5) and two RBIs, Addison McLaughlin was also 1-for 2 with one run scored and three RBIs and Avery Williams, who scattered three hits with six strikeouts in the circle, was 1-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored.
CHECOTAH 11, FORT GIBSON 6 — The Lady Wildcats improved to 3-2 in District 4A-5 with the win over the Lady Tigers on Friday. Natalie Knight was 4-for-4 with a double as Checotah improved to 5-8 on the season. Fort Gibson dropped to 1-10 overall, 1-3 in 4A-5 with no stats reported as of press time.
PORUM 13-14, CANADIAN 5-1 — Mallory Barrett was 3-for-3 and Alaysia Barbee and Kaytie Cash had two hits each in the first game. RiLee Miller had a three-run triple in the second game. Porum is 9-2 overall.
Football
VIAN 26, GRAVETTE, Ark. 8 — Jayvn Wright scored on runs of 40 and 14 yards and Julius Aquino had a 28-yard run. Diego Ramos’ 10-yard pass to Justice Retzloff was the other TD for the Wolverines (1-0).
CHELSEA 41, PORTER 18 — The Pirates (0-1) lost two starters during the week in tight end KeJuan Reynolds and wide receiver Caden Willard and two more in the first half in outside linebacker Logan Roberts and left tackle Tate Payne. Their status will be learned Monday. It was 14-6 at the half. George Collins rushed 12 times for 179 yards and one touchdown. Jackson Cole had a 16-yard touchdown run and a catch for another covering 39 yards from Bo Tramel. Defensively, linebacker Caleb Brewer had 12 tackles.
WEBBERS FALLS 38, GANS 20 — Josh Mason had 21 carries for 214 yards and two TDs of 36 and 43 yards for the victorious Warriors (1-0). He also had a 61-yard TD catch from Maddox Shelby, who also scored on a 36-yard run. It was 38-14 before Gans added a fourth-quarter score. Also, Stryker Chappell had three interceptions on defense.
— Staff
