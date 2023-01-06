Boys basketball
PUTNAM CITY INVITATIONAL — Muskogee used a strong start to the second half to take charge and grab a consolation bracket win Friday, 57-48 over Putnam City. The Roughers led 29-22 at the half and outscored PCHS 17-9 in the third, scoring the first eight points of the half.
Dion Wilkerson had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Edward James had 15 points to go with four assists. The Roughers (3-5) are in the consolation final at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
WARNER EAGLE CHEROKEE CLASSIC – Jace Jackson’s 18 points lifted Warner (3-6) over Spiro 31-30. Jackson scored 14 of his points in the second half and finished 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. Eufaula (4-3) came away with a 48-31 win over Wilburton. The Ironheads’ defense which has averaged 40 points through seven games was the key according the coach. Riley Morgan led all scorers with 13 points. Warner and Eufaula meet to decide fifth place.
Arkansas River Shootout at Webbers Falls – Braggs defeated Watts 74-33 to improve to 8-4. Three Wildcats scored in double digits, Austin Rowen with 17, Tayton Chopa 15, and Jaylon Melton finishing with 10. Braggs led 21-8 after the first period and cruised from there. Webbers Falls (4-6) lost to Wister 41-21. There were no double-digit scorers. The Warriors play Whitesboro for third place at 5 p.m.
MOTHER ROAD CLASSIC AT VERDIGRIS — Hilldale (4-6) dropped a heartbreaking 57-51 loss to host Verdigris. The Hornets led 32-25 at halftime, but the second half saw Verdigris tie the game 40-40 going into the fourth where it would use a 17-11 run to secure the win. Jax Kerr had 12 points for Hilldale and Cole Leach added 10. The Hornets play for seventh place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
HENRYETTA TOURNAMENT — Brannon Westmoreland’s 28-point night was not enough as Haskell fell in overtime to Okemah, 55-49. Tied at 11 after the first quarter, Okemah took a 28-26 lead to the lockers before Haskell (1-10) powered back and ended the third on top 41-37. The Haymakers are in the seventh place contest at 11:20 a.m.
WINTER CLASSIC AT LINCOLN CHRISTIAN — Wagoner fell 54-46 to Sequoyah Tahlequah. Down 30-16 at the half, the Bulldogs (4-4) cut the lead to 42-38 with 7:30 to play in the game, but that was as close as it would come. Matson Swanson led with 15 points while Corbin Marsey finished with 10. Fort Gibson (2-8) dropped a 48-46 decision to host Lincoln Christian. Trailing 25-21 at intermission the Tigers kept the fight up and tied the game at 33-33 going to the fourth. Gannon Sherl finished with 17 points to lead Fort Gibson and Blane Scott added 13. Wagoner meets Fort Gibson at 11:30 a.m. for seventh place.
Tushka AmeriState Invitational —Class 2A No. 3 Oktaha lost 57-50 to Calera. A 23-10 first quarter Tiger lead turned into a Calera 15-2 run in the second to tie the game at 25 at halftime. Calera then outscored Oktaha 23-11 in the third quarter. Grant Edwards finished with 15 points and Preston Holmes added 14 to lead the Tigers (9-2) who play for third place at 4:30 p.m.
REGENT PREP TOURNAMENT — Porter was defeated 45-33 by Mingo despite leading 22-17 at the break. The Pirates were outscored 13-2 in the third quarter. Mason Plunk had 19 points for Porter (4-5).
Girls basketball
PUTNAM CITY INVITATIONAL — Muskogee fell to Sand Springs 49-34 as the Lady Sandites imposed a double digit lead at intermission, 27-13. Muskogee (1-6) tried to come back in the third trimming the score to 35-27, but it was not enough. Bianca McVay finished with 13 points for the Lady Roughers which will play for seventh place at 9 a.m.
Arkansas River Shootout at Webbers Falls – Anistyn Garner hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Webbers Falls (9-1) clinched a spot in the finals with a 45-43 win over Wister. She carried the load with 26 points and Teralynn Coulston added 10 for the Lady Warriors who face Whitesboro at 6:20 p.m. Braggs fell in defeat to Battiest 58-34 and dropped to 2-9. Battiest took a 23-18 into the half and then came out and went on a 22-2 third quarter barrage to go up 45-20 after three periods. Zoey Hall and Katelyn Chandler combined for 30 of Braggs points with 17 and 13 respectively.
HENRYETTA TOURNAMENT — Tied at 19 at the break and only down two after the third, Haskell gave way in the fourth quarter in a 52-44 loss to Henryetta. Lynzi Kelley had 16 points and Hayden Ward finished with 11 to lead the Lady Haymakers (6-5) who will play for seventh place against the Beggs-Mcloud loser at 10 a.m.
MOTHER ROAD CLASSIC AT VERDIGRIS — In a 56-24 loss to Class 5A No.20 Coweta, Hilldale struggled to find rhythm all night trailing 37-18 after three quarters. The Lady Hornets (5-4) fell behind early 11-7 in the first and that grew to 16-9 at intermission. Hilldale plays for seventh at 10 a.m.
LOCUST GROVE TOURNAMENT —Checotah was down nine points late in the final minutes but found a way to close out the fourth quarter in a 63-57 win over the Locust Grove JV. Aiyana Brewer finished with 18 points and Hailey Prince had 12. The Lady Wildcats (2-6) will play for the consolation championship Saturday at 12:40 p.m.
WINTER CLASSIC AT LINCOLN CHRISTIAN — Class 5A No. 1 Sapulpa handed Wagoner its first defeat, 70-28 Friday night. The Lady Bulldogs (7-1) dug theirself into a 38-16 deficit at the break. Gracy Shieldnight led with nine points as Wagoner clinches a spot in the third-place contest at 4 p.m.
Class 4A No. 16 Fort Gibson lost 53-30 to host No. 2 Lincoln Christian. The Lady Tigers got behind 15-3 after one period which grew to a 32-12 halftime hole. Laynee Stanley had 13 points as The Lady Tigers (5-4) meet Wagoner for third place at 4 p.m.
WARNER EAGLE CHEROKEE CLASSIC — Alex Collins had 27 points in helping Okay to a 47-26 win over Wilburton. The Lady Mustangs jumped ahead 14-3 after the opening stanza and increased that advantage to 22-11 after two quarters. Okay (6-5) held their opponent to three points in the third and cruised to the win.
Tushka AmeriState Invitational — Class 2A No. 10 Oktaha picked up a 59-42 win over Calera, helped by a strong second half. The Lady Tigers (9-2) who led only by seven at the break, 28-21, pushed that lead to 45-32 going into the final quarter. Ava Scott had 22 points and Ryleigh Bacon added 10.
CHIEFTAIN CLASSIC — Porum jumped on top 24-4 in the first quarter and rolled to a 59-40 win over Maud. The Lady Panthers (9-1) increased their lead to 47-24 after three periods. Courtney Pease led all scorers with 25 points and Mesa Coulston had 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.