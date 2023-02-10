Boys basketball
TULSA CENTRAL 58, HILLDALE 54 — Eric Virgil had 14 points to lead the Hornets (8-13) in the losing effort. Cole Leach added 13, Jax Kerr 12 and Mason Forhan had 10.
WAGONER 66, TAHLEQUAH SEQUOYAH 50 — Tied at 45-45 with 5:29 left, Wagoner (15-5) went on a 21-5 run to secure the win. The game saw five lead changes and three ties. Matson Swanson led the Bulldogs with 18 points while Alex Shieldnight registered a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Dante Swanson also had 11 points followed by Eedrick Johnson and Corbin Marsey with 10 each.
SALLISAW CENTRAL 47, OKTAHA 44 — No stats reported.
WARNER 55, HULBERT 31 — Warner pressed Hulbert early and the outcome was a 19-9 first quarter advantage which then blossomed into a 34-21 lead at halftime. Jaxson Cash had 14 points and Brayden Terrell added 13 for the Eagles (10-11).
CHECOTAH 57, POTEAU 44 —no report.
CLASS A AREA III DISTRICTS, AT RIVERFIELD — Webbers Falls (10-10) held on to defeat Oaks 53-51 and advance to the championship. Stryker Chappel had 19 points to lead the way.
CLASS A AREA III DISTRICTS, AT GORE — Porter (8-12) took a 44-38 win over Porum to advance to the championship. Sam Hensley led with 16 points and Mason Plunk added 12 for the Pirates. Porum concludes its season with a 4-16 record and was paced by Mikey Wright with 15 points and Isaiah Sallee with 13.
CLASS B AREA III DISTRICTS, AT PADEN — The Braggs Wildcats (17-7) beat Graham-Dustin 69-46. Jaylen Melton led the way with 18 points, Tayten Chopa had 14, Rowan Austin 12 and Daryl Winter ended with 11.
Girls basketball
TULSA CENTRAL 44, HILLDALE 32 — Hilldale fell into a 15-4 first period hole it could not escape as the Lady Hornets trailed at the break, 27-12. Ashtyn Warford led Hilldale (9-12) with 12 points.
WAGONER 58, TAHLEQUAH SEQUOYAH 37 — Class 4A No. 9 Wagoner trailed the Class 3A No. 14 Lady Indians 23-22 at halftime, but finished strong icing the game with a 16-0 run with 5:45 left in the contest. Gracy Shieldnight led the charge with 17 points and 13 rebounds while Gracie Burckhartzmeyer added 13 points. Ellee Bryant finished with 10.
OKTAHA 45, SALLISAW CENTRAL 34 — Class 2A No. 9 Oktaha (18-4) raced out to an 8-0 first quarter lead which grew to a 28-13 intermission advantage. Brynna Rodden finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers in leading the Lady Tigers. Ava Scott finished with 11.
WARNER 51, HULBERT 25 — Kambri Ellis and Alexis Fowler led Class 2A No. 6 Warner with 15 and 12 points respectively. The Lady Eagles (17-4) took a 17-6 lead in the opening stanza and cruised to halftime ahead 36-13. Jordan Jackson added 11 points.
MULDROW 56, EUFAULA 30 — Class 4A No. 11 Muldrow jumped out to a 20-5 lead in the first period and that was too much for Class 3A No. 18 Eufaula (12-8) to overcome as the halftime score wasn’t any better, 33-10. Avery Williams led all Lady Ironhead scorers with seven points.
POTEAU 58, CHECOTAH 42 — JaiCee Lester led Checotah (4-15) in the loss with 14 points and Aiyana Brewer added 13 as the Lady Wildcats lost their sixth consecutive contest.
CLASS A AREA III DISTRICTS, AT GORE — Porter defeated Gore 53-46, ending Gore’s season. Raylee Allison who had five free throws in the fourth quarter, led Porter (9-12) with 22 points. Izzy Houston helped ice the game with her eight points. Porter led 27-18 at the break. Gore (6-12) was led by Lindsey Pierce with 13 points, Kennedy Williams 12 and Oaklei Thornton had 11.
CLASS A AREA IV DISTRICTS, AT OKAY — Okay defeated Foyil 44-20. The Lady Mustangs led 11-5 after the first period and pushed that lead to 18-7 at the half. Alex Collins and Teagan James both finished with 14 points.
Wrestling
DUAL STATE — Both area teams went one-and-out at the OSSAA State Dual Championships in Enid on Friday. Fort Gibson fell 40-25 to Cushing and Chickasha beat Wagoner 48-18.
Jaiden Johnson major decision at 150 against Cushing’s Tevin Minney but his team was looking at a 28-4 deficit with four consecutive wins at 157 to 190. The. The Tigers closed the gap to 28-25 with four wins in a row. Kyle Rye pinned Kade Ralston at 215 in 2:51. At 285, Stevie Vafeas pinned Jackson O’Kelley in 3:38. Colt Horlick took a 4-2 decision at 106 against Aydein Marchado and David Farmer pinned Cole Vaughn at 257. Cushing then clinched the match with two wins at 120 and 126 to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round.
Wagoner got wins at 150 by Bryce Steele in 1:54 against Cache Wilson of Chickasha to grab a 6-4 lead after two matches and Keyton Cole got a forfeit at 165. Roman Garcia’s quick pin in 13 seconds against Landon Miller of Chickasha were the Bulldogs’ only other points.
Tournament style wrestling resumes next weekend with regionals.
BASKETBALL — SATURDAY
Class A Area III districts at Riverfield: Boys, Webbers Falls vs. Riverfield, 7:30 p.m.; Girls, Oaks-Riverfield winner vs. Webbers Falls, 6 p.m. At Gore: Boys, Porter Porter vs. Gore, 7:30 p.m.; Porter vs. Porum, 6 p.m.
Class A Area IV districts at Okay: Boys, Summit Christian vs. Okay, 7:30 p.m.; Girls, Okay vs. Summit Christian, 6 p.m.
Class B Area III at Paden, Boys, Braggs vs. Paden, 7:30 p.m.
Regular season: Wagoner at Locust Grove, 6:30/8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.