PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
HILLDALE 15, CHECOTAH 2 — Hilldale (3-0) jumped out to a 8-0 lead after the first two innings and had its way with Checotah at Connors State College, Friday night. The Hornets outhit the Wildcats 12-4 and were led by Isaiah Patterson and Aden Jenkins both who finished 2-of-3 with three RBIs.
Mason Pickering started and pitched three innings with nine strikeouts before handing over duties to the bullpen, and finished with a pair of hits. Bronson Bouher had two base knocks for Checotah (0-3) which accumulated seven errors. Jacob Jones, taking the loss, gave up nine hits and 11 runs in his start for the Wildcats before Bouher relieved him in the third inning.
MUSKOGEE 1, WARNER 0 — Dale Grant scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Muskogee the win. Ben Fullbright went the distance on the mound for the Roughers (2-3) as he gave up just four hits. Warner’s Wyatt Hamilton pitched 6.1 innings allowing a pair of hits and eight strikeouts before giving way to Jace Jackson in relief who took the loss for the Class 2A No. 14 Eagles (0-1).
TAHLEQUAH 9, FORT GIBSON 1 — Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse went 2-for-2 and had the lone RBI for Fort Gibson (2-1). Cole Mahaney added two hits.
WAGONER AT COWETA — POSTPONED
EUFAULA AT HASKELL — CANCELED
WEBBERS FALLS AT POCOLA — CANCELED
CENTRAL AT PORUM — CANCELED
BRAGGS AT PRESTON — CANCELED
SOCCER
WAGONER TOURNAMENT (B) — Wagoner could not find a way to score and lost 1-0 to McAlester in the tournament final. The visiting Buffaloes’ goal came at the halfway point of the first half. Caiden Dick had four saves for WHS (4-1) who is off until March 21 on the road at Coweta.
WAGONER TOURNAMENT (G) — Wagoner took the Consolation Championship with a 1-0 shootout win over Poteau. Beth Moore registered a pair of saves. Earlier in the day the Lady Bulldogs (3-1) vanquished Summit Christian 3-2 to get to the consolation final. Brooklyn Cox finished with two goals and Abby Humphries had the other. Moore accumulated eight saves. In the tournament final, Porter (4-1) lost 2-0 to Claremore Sequoyah.
GULF SHORES TOURNAMENT (G) — Aspen Nunn had four goals in Hilldale’s afternoon 7-1 win over Elberta (AL). Gabby Dover, Grace Nail and Ava Soileau added a goal each while Hallie Foreman netted five saves. The Lady Hornets (2-2) lost to Baker 1-0 in the nightcap, and will play Austin in the consolation championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.
MUSKOGEE 5, NOAH 2 (G) — Muskogee held a 4-0 first half advantage and was led by Rheagan Summerhill who finished with two goals. Azul Alvarado and Evelyn Vazquez accounted for the other two goals and Gerasmin Soto had four saves. The Lady Roughers resume action March 21 hosting East Central.
MUSKOGEE 5, NOAH 2 (B) — Muskogee moved to 2-1 on the year and was led by Omar Cosme’s two goals. The Roughers also got contributions from Angel Yahuitl, Valente Espinosa and Chris De La Garza who all finished with one score apiece. Corithian Brown registered 10 saves as MHS was up 3-0 at the break.
