Football
WEBBERS FALLS 46, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 14 — Maddux Shelby was a one-man wrecking crew for the Warriors, rushing for 132 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns while completing four passes for 52 yards and one touchdowns in Webbers Falls’ opener.
VIAN 42, EUFAULA 12 — Javyn Wright carried the ball 24 times for 249 yards and three TDs while connecting with Joe Glass for a 21-yard score as the Wolverines improve to 2-0. Xavin Lackey rushed for 73 yards and a TD while Julius Aquino ran for 91 yards and a score
For Eufaula (1-0) Luke Adcock completed 10 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown to Nick Jones while Noah Alexander carried the ball 13 times for 66 yards and one touchdown.
PORTER 18, MOUNDS 14 — Bo Tramel passed for 109 yards and a 59-yard TD-strike to Jackson Cole as the Pirates evened their record at 1-1. George Collins ran for 53 yards and a TD and Camden Price ran in a score from 10-yards out.
CHECOTAH 30, HUGO 14 — No info submitted. Checotah (1-0) plays Hilldale next.
MIDWAY 50, ARKOMA 6 — Geral Washington passed for six touchdowns, Caden Miller caught three TD passes, two going for 44 and 29 yards and Kanyen Lang rushed for two scores to highlight the Chargers' rout. Midway is 2-0.
PORUM 24, S. COFFEYVILLE 6 — No info submitted. Porum is 1-0.
WARNER 37, SAVANNA 0 — No info submitted. Warner is 1-0.
Fastpitch
PORTER 12-11, CANADIAN 4-1 — The Lady Pirates improved to 7-1 on the season with the sweep of the Lady Cougars., both by run-rule. Brittany Welch had a good day at the plate going 5-for-7 on the day with three doubles, a triple, four runs scored and five runs batted in.
MULDROW 12, FORT GIBSON 4 — The Lady Tigers saw a 2-0 lead evaporate in the third inning when the Lady Bulldogs put up six runs. Fort Gibson fell to 1-11 on the season.
WEBBERS FALLS 1, PORUM 0 — Brooke Wyatt drove in Samantha Shanks with the only run of the game as the Lady Warriors (5-2) downed the Lady Panthers (10-2) in Riverside Athletic Conference Tournament action.
Baseball
WISTER 6, OKTAHA 2 — The Tigers scratched out only four hits on the afternoon in falling to the Wildcats. Preston Holmes and Mason Ledford scored the runs for Oktaha (5-3).
— Staff
