BROKEN ARROW TOURNAMENT: CITY UP AND DOWN — The city was both hot and cold at BA on Friday.
Hilldale went 3-0 on the day to go to 4-0 on the year. The Lady Hornets beat Mustang 4-3 on Rylin Clark’s tie-breaking two-out single in the fifth. She drove in a pair of runs and as Kensley Allen, went 2-for-3. Brooklyn Ellis scattered seven hits, five in a three-run top of the fifth, and struck out seven.
The fifth was magic for Hilldale again in a 5-4 win over Pryor as Lexi Cramp’s two-run home run brought her squad from behind. Cramp and Lilly Beverage had two hits and two RBIs. Ellis took the win in relief, allowing three hits over the final two innings.
Ellis came back to allow four hits, striking out nine, in a 5-0 win over Dewey. Allen was 3-for-3 and Bailey McClain was 2-for-3. Beverage drove in two runs.
Muskogee lost all three of its games and is now 1-6. The Lady Roughers lost 8-0 to Tahlequah, managing just an infield hit by Jaye Barnoski to lead off the first inning, then an eight-run third was sufficient for Jenks to down the Lady Roughers 8-3. Muskogee had six hits in that contest. Barnoski and Peyton Jackson drove in runs. Jackson and Feather Johnson had doubles.
Against Moore, a pair of two-run innings kept Muskogee from the lead. Jaliyah Simmons was 2-for-2 with a solo home run.
Hilldale and Muskogee play each other in the last pool game on Saturday.
CUSHING TOURNAMENT: FORT GIBSON SPLITS — Stillwater handed Fort Gibson its first loss, 15-1, but the Lady Tigers bounced back to beat Cashion 8-1. Emma Spears, who drove in the lone run in the loss, had the lone RBI single in a five-run first. Miley Wafford had two hits in the win. Kaiah Austin gave up just one hit, a leadoff single in the fourth. Fort Gibson is 5-1.
BARNSDALL 10-15, PORTER 2-7 — Porter (1-5) hung closer in the finale despite being outhit 13-3. Raylee Allison had half of Porter’s four hits in the opener and was one of three with hits in the second, going 3-for-6 on the day.
QUINTON 15, WARNER 13 — Warner recovered from a 10-run Quinton first impacted by injury and lineup adjustments to make a game of it but fell to 0-4. Skyler Lusk drove in five runs in a 2-for-3 game. Kami Ham, Karma Wadley, Knedie Teague, Jensyn Foreman and Kaylen Park added two hits each.
BIG EIGHT TOURNAMENT — Oktaha won the title after sweeping through Friday’s action, moving to 8-2 after a busy first week of action.
Kirsten Berry’s three-run home run highlighted a five-run third and Oktaha beat Vian 8-4. Berry was 2-for-3, as was Ryleigh Bacon. Peyton Bryan was 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs.
Oktaha beat Westville 17-13 off 13 hits, including 3-for-3 games by both Bryan and Cambree McCoy. Berry was 2-for-2.
Gore atoned for a Thursday loss by beating Howe 6-4. Ava Scott’s double in the fourth broke a 3-3 tie and put OHS, outhit 11-7, up for good.
BEGGS TOURNAMENT: LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 2, HASKELL 1 — Lincoln Christian beat Haskell 2-1 as both teams totaled four hits. Hannah Ward’s single in the fourth scored Saylor Brown, who doubled, to tie the game at 1. RayLin Morgan struck out three around her four-hit effort.
OKTAHA 8, RATTAN 6 — A four-run sixth gave the Tigers (2-1) insurance they needed to reach Saturday’s finals of the Dale Tournament as they held off a four-run seventh-inning rally to beat Rattan 8-6. Kipton Christian singled in a run while three others came in on a passed ball and a two-run error. Hunter Dearman was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in the second.
Dearman threw 6 2/3 innings allowing seven hits. Maddox Edwards got the final out with the bases loaded on fly out to Christian in left.
