Soccer
DAPHNE, ALA. 7, FORT GIBSON 0 (B) — The Tigers (4-3) were blanked in the semifinals of the Southern Coast Cup semifinals at Foley, Ala. They’re 1-1 so far and will wrap up bracket play on Saturday against Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen Catholic at 8:30 a.m. Daphne will meet Bixby in the championship game.
FORT GIBSON 6, MOBILE (ALA.) ST. PAUL EPISCOPAL 0 (G) — Sydney Taylor scored two goals, Addy Shaw, Klair Downey, Ryan Contreras and Grace Parker all added one and the Lady Tigers (7-1) remained unbeaten in the Southern Cup in Alabama at 2-0. An 8:30 a.m. finale against Prattville, Ala., Saturday will determine the standings, which on the girls side is based on points.
Fort Gibson had 31 shots on goal to just one for St. Paul. Jordan Hayes took the only shot on goal in as keeper. Lilly Whitmore was in goal the first half.
HILLDALE 2, CASCIA HALL 1 (B) — Hayden Pickering scored off an assist from Blayne McDaniel scored to break a 1-1 tie with nine minutes left as the Hornets survived to go to 6-2, 1-0 in 4A-4.
“We didn’t look as good in the second half. It rained on us some and we struggled to get some rhythm and had a counter mistake on their goal.”
McDaniel had the other goal for Hilldale, coming in the first half to lead 1-0.
CASCIA HALL 3, HILLDALE 0 (G) — Hilldale fell to 4-5, 0-1 in 4A-4. Cascia is 6-1 and 1-0.
Baseball
ROLAND 11-7, CHECOTAH 2-8 — Bronson Bouher drew a bases-loaded walk to push across the winning run in the second game after Blaine Smith’s single tied it. Brock Butler in relief of Jake Vernnon got the win on the mound. The Wildcats are 4-11 and 1-5 in 3A-7.
WARNER 4, SALLISAW CENTRAL 3 — The Eagles (7-5) collected 10 hits on the day with Jace Jackson and Cole Mayfield each having two. Jackson pitched a complete game to earn the win.
HASKELL 17, LIBERTY 5— The Haskell offense exploded for 13 runs in the first inning highlighted by a Marcus Clark grand slam. Clark and Brady Neal each had three hits and four RBIs for the Haymakers (10-2). Lane Mann was the winning pitcher going three innings and striking out six.
EUFAULA 15, MORRIS 7 — The Ironheads scored in every inning to roll past Morris at the Beggs Tournament. The top of the lineup saw Matt Clover, Josiah Ostrowski, and Luke Adcock combine for nine hits and drive in nine runs. Carson Luna was the winning pitcher. Eufaula improves to 11-3 and will play Dewar in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday.
KEYS 10, WEBBERS FALLS 2 — Webbers Falls (7-7) fell behind early and never recovered. Ashton Davis and Maddux Shelby each scored a run for the Warriors. Skelly Taylor took the loss on the mound.
PORTER 5-10, CHELSEA 3-0 — Brandon Welch tossed three innings of no-hit ball in the second game. Kaleb Brewer and Landon Smith had two hits each. Brewer doubled in the top of the eighth inning to drive in three runs and propel the Pirates to victory in game one. Mason Plunk had 16 strikeouts over eight innings to earn the win.
PORUM 10, OKMULGEE 0 — Rylind Tillery didn’t allow a hit through three innings and the Panther offense cruised past Okmulgee in the Gore Tournament. Cooper Franklin went 2-for-2 and Tillery drove in three runs for Porum (11-3).
Slowpitch
MUSKOGEE DROPS TWO — Jaliyah Simmons had two of Muskogee’s eight hits and Shay Grissom and Reagan Rodriguez drove in two runs each but it wasn’t enough in an 11-5 loss to Moore in the BA-Union Tournament. Simmons was 3-for-3 and Kambri Johnson 2-for-3 in a 9-1 loss to Fairland. The Lady Roughers are 2-9.
EUFAULA TAKES TWO OF THREE — In game one the Lady Ironheads set the tone early on their way to an 11-1 run-rule win over Indianola. Kate Pippenger and Kambry Williams had three hits each. Game two saw the offense slow down as Eufaula dropped a close game to Moss falling 2-1. McKinzie Crawley scored the lone run of the game for the Lady Ironheads. In game three Adison McLaughlin pitched a shutout while only allowing four hits as Eufaula won 8-4. Pippenger and Crawley both went 2-for-3. Eufaula now sits at 9-6.
Track
MCALESTER MEET (AREA RESULTS) —GIRLS: 400 relay: 2. Wagoner, 52.94. 5. Checotah, 55.24. 3,200 relay: 4. Checotah, 11:58.40. 100 hurdles: 6. Katelynn West, Checotah, 18.84. 800 relay: Checotah, 1:58.70. 100: 3. Brooklyn Austin, Wagoner, 13.27. 3,200: 2. Joci Bryant, Wagoner, 14:31.35. 5. Mia Harris, Wagoner, 14:31.35. 6. Ruthy Faulkner, 14:32.25. 400: 2. Cambri Pawpa, Wagoner, 1:04.06. 300 hurdles: 5. Katelynn West, Checotah, 52.41. 1,600: Miley Holt, Oktaha, 5:58.18. 1,600 relay: 3. Wagoner, 4:25.55. High jump: 1. Ryleigh Bacon, Oktaha, 4-10. Maniyah Harris, Wagoner, 4-8. 4. Aiyana Brewer, Checotah, 4-8. Pole vault: 1. Lindsie Ambrose, Checotah, 8-0. Discus: 1. Bekah Bunch, Oktaha, 119-1.Shot put: 2. Torri Tottress, Wagoner, 36-10.
BOYS: 400 relay: 4. Checotah, 46.36. 5. Wagoner, 46.37. 3,200 relay: 3. Wagoner, 9:17.23. 5. Checotah, 9:26.31. 110 hurdles: 4. Trenton Dan, Checotah, 19.88. 3,200: 1. Tyler Corn, Checotah, 12:21.78. 2. Dominique Chumley, Wagoner, 12:37.92. 3. Klay Cooper, Checotah, 13:26.93. 4. Briar Tidwell, Checotah, 14:10.64. 5. Logan Grady, Oktaha, 14:21.40. 800 relay: 4. Wagoner, 1:35.13. 800: 1. Rylee Campbell, Checotah, 2:07.74. 3. Jakob Blackwell, Oktaha, 2:11.89. 6. Eedrick Johnson, 2:17.06. 300 hurdles: 2. Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner, 45.67. 1,600: 4. James Coward, Wagoner, 5:20.09. 5. Tyler Corn, Checotah, 5:31.34. 6. Dominique Chumley, Wagoner, 5:33.49. 1,600 relay: 2. Wagoner, 3:38.78. 4. Checotah, 3:39.70. High jump: 5. Dante Swanson, Wagoner, 5-4. 6. Eedrick Johnson, Wagoner, 5-4. Long jump: 4. Dante Swanson, Wagoner, 19-1/2. Discus: 3. Kyler Pouncil, Checotah, 113-0. Shot put: 3.Omarion Warrior, Checotah, 45-1/2.
—Staff
