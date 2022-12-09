Girls basketball
EUFAULA 54, VIAN 21 — Eufaula opened a 33-8 lead at the break and cruised to the win. On the night the Lady Ironheads (2-1) hit 10 3-pointers as a team and was led in scoring by Shyanne Madewell with 14 points and Kambry Williams with 13.
OKEMAH INVITATIONAL — Ashtyn Warford finished with 16 points and Catelin King added 11 in a 52-50 win for Hilldale over Newcastle. The Lady Hornets (2-1) meet Seminole for fifth place today at 4 pm.
PORUM ARMSTRONG BANK INVITATIONAL — Porter had a strong fourth quarter to help the Lady Pirates (2-2) cruise past Oaks 41-24. Raylee Allison headlined the scoring with 14 points and Kassidy Pickard complemented with 10, clinching a spot in the fifth place contest.
PRESTON INVITATIONAL — Tied at 40 the Okay Lady Mustangs went on an 11-0 run in overtime to win 51-40 over Chandler. Alex Collins’ 34 points led Okay (2-2) which plays for fifth place. Warner defeated Preston 45-40 and earned a spot in the championship. Jordan Jackson had 14 points and Alexis Fowler added 12.
J.T. DIXON TOURNAMENT, HASKELL — Gracelynn Burckhartzmeyer carried Wagoner with 22 points as the Lady Bulldogs (2-0) blew out Chouteau 68-25 and advanced to the championship game today. Gracy Shieldnight finished with 16 and Ellee Bryant with 12.
Saylor Brown lifted Haskell (3-2) to a 49-47 overtime win against the Wagoner JV. She recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Riley Westmoreland added 10 points in the Lady Haymakers’ win which seeds them in the fifth place contest. Checotah dropped a 49-36 decision to Morris. Aiyanna Brewer netted 12 points for the Lady Wildcats (1-4) in the loss.
INDIANOLA WARRIOR CLASSIC — Oktaha lost 52-49 to Class B No. 11 Stuart despite 23 points from Ava Scott. Bekah Bunch added 14 for the Lady Tigers (3-2) which will play for third place today.
Boys basketball
EUFAULA 42, VIAN 38 — The Ironheads picked up their first win of the year and improved to 1-2.
J.T. DIXON TOURNAMENT, HASKELL — Wagoner beat Morris 60-34 to move to the finals on Saturday. The Bulldogs (2-0) led 39-28 going to the fourth and after Morris scored the first four points of the fourth, Wagoner closed on a 21-2 run. Dante Swanson Jr. scored 14, as did Davonte Gray, all of his in the second half. Jashawn Davison had 12. Checcotah (2-3) fell 51-41 to Keys.
Haskell could not overcome Chouteau in three overtimes and fell 50-48. Brannon Westmoreland, led the Haymakers (0-5) with 39 points and 17 rebounds as Haskell plays for seventh place.
PORUM ARMSTRONG BANK INVITATIONAL — Porum (0-4) had no one in double digit scoring though Kyle Rock had eight as the Panthers lost to Cave Springs 44-33. Porum is in the seventh place game today 11:30 against Canadian.
PRESTON INVITATIONAL — Class A No. 6 Okay improved to 4-0 and solidified a spot in the championship with a 72-45 win over Okmulgee. Okay plays Preston at 8:30 p.m. for the title. Diezel Davis had 18 points to lead while Chase Clark and Duckee Swimmer added 15 and 14, respectively.
Jace Jackson had 23 points but Warner (1-3) lost 56-48 against Rejoice Christian and will contend for seventh place against Sperry today at 11 am..
JERRY O’QUIN TOURNAMENT — Verdigris defeated Fort Gibson 65-41. Blane Scott and Gannon Sherl both finished with 12 points for the Tigers (0-2).
INDIANOLA WARRIOR ClASSIC — Oktaha (5-0) walloped Weleetka 86-32 having built a 56-point lead through three quarters and earned a spot in the title game Saturday. Maddox Edwards and Grant Edwards each had 21 points and seven 3-pointers on the night. Preston Holmes added 18.
HENRYETTA WILSON TIGER CLASSIC — Webbers Falls picked up its first win with a 63-29 victory over Graham. Stryker Chappell unloaded for 28 points and Caden Dishman added 13 for the Warriors (1-3), who play for fifth place today.
ARKOMA BATTLE OF THE BORDERS — Braggs won in overtime against Mulberry (Ark.) 41-38, outscoring them 8-5 in the extra period. Jaylen Melton had 16 points for the Wildcats (5-2), who avenged an earlier tourney loss to the same squad. Braggs finished third in the tournament.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.