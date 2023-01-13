Boys basketball
FORT GIBSON 56, MIAMI 36 — Fort Gibson grew a 14-6 lead in the first period to a 27-17 halftime advantage and the Tigers improved to 3-9. Blane Scott led the charge with 17 points and Karl Garrett and Gannon Sherl both contributed 10 points.
WAGONER 82, TAHLEQUAH SEQUOYAH 69 — In the first half there were four ties and 11 lead changes as Wagoner (7-4) clung to a 42-39 halftime advantage, before exploding in the second half. Corbin Marsey had a season high 26 points with seven rebounds, Jashawn Davison 21 points, Dante and Matt Swanson added 18 and 12 points respectively.
OKAY 68, GORE 43 — Class A No. 4 Okay outscored No. 17 Gore in the second quarter 18-9 to distance itself and get the win. On the night the Mustangs (14-1) hit 11 3-pointers as a team and were led by Diezel Davis with 18 points and Chase Clark with 14. Ashton Walters and Bryson Parnell added 12 and 11 points respectively. For the Pirates (6-3), Journey Shells and Jackson Doke both finished with 13.
WARNER 45, CENTRAL 27 — Jace Jackson scored 20 points to help Warner (4-7) secure the victory. The Eagles, which led 17-13 at halftime, pulled away in the third quarter outsourcing Central 12-7.
WEBBERS FALLS 44, KEOTA 34 — Stryker Chappell had 15 points to lead the Warriors and Luke Pierce netted two key 3-point jumpers which allowed Webbers Falls to take control in the second quarter.
CHECOTAH 56, POTEAU 52 — Checotah moves to 6-7. No stats submitted.
KELLYVILLE 56, EUFAULA 51 — Telon Weaver had 13 points in the loss and Landon Mills had 12 dropping Eufaula to 5-5.
PORTER 62, HULBERT 56 — Porter moved to 5-8. No stats provided.
MCCURTAIN 62, PORUM 46 — Porum dropped to 3-10. No stats submitted.
OKTAHA 61, WESTVILLE 52 — Homecoming went as planned as Class 2A No. 5 Oktaha moved to 12-2. The Tigers trailed 10-6 after the first quarter but righted the ship in taking a 34-33 lead into the break. Preston Holmes had 22 points, Grant Edwards 16 and AJ Fisher 13.
HASKELL 55, MOUNDS 53 — Haskell (2-10) outscored Mounds 22-12 in the fourth period to come away with the win as Brannon Westmoreland finished with 31 points, 20 of those points coming in the second half.
Girls basketball
FORT GIBSON 70, MIAMI 19 — Class 4A No. 18 Fort Gibson (7-5) imposed its will early as it opened a 29-3 lead after one which widened to 40-7 at the break. Stephanie Hickman hit four 3-point jumpers and finished with 16 points. Addy Whiteley added 12.
WAGONER 49, TAHLEQUAH SEQUOYAH 36 — Leading 36-33 after three periods, Class 4A No. 10 Wagoner (10-1) hit the gas and outscored the Lady Indians 13-3 the rest of the way as Gracy Shieldnight led with 16 points and 10 rebounds and finished with three blocks. Cambri Pawpa added 11 points.
OKAY 53, GORE 31 — An 18-3 run in the fourth quarter was the decisive blow that Okay used to knockout Gore and get the win. Alex Collins had 29 points for the Lady Mustangs (10-5) and Lindsey Pierce had nine to top the Lady Pirates (1-6).
WARNER 47, CENTRAL 32 — Alexis Fowler finished with 16 points in leading Class 2A No. 6 Warner (10-1) to the win and Harlie Chesser added 13. The Lady Eagles led 14-11 going into the second period and made it 27-19 at the half.
WEBBERS FALLS 56, KEOTA 50 — Webbers Falls (11-2) wasted little time jumping out 18-4 in the first quarter en route to a huge 29-16 intermission advantage. Anistyn Garner finished with 25 points, Teralynn Coulston had 13 and Bridgette Baer ended with 12.
EUFAULA 50, KELLYVILLE 45 — Class 3A No. 17 Eufaula improved to 7-3. No stats submitted.
PORTER 47, HULBERT 45 — Raylee Allison’s two free throws with 16 seconds remaining gave Porter (5-8) the win. Allison finished with 12 points while Alanna Gonzales and Lauren Lindell both added 10.
OKTAHA 77, WESTVILLE 25 — Class 2A No. 10 Oktaha had a 24-5 first period lead which then grew to 45-13 after two and the Lady Tigers (12-2) never looked back. Ava Scott scored 11 of her 19 points in the opening stanza and Brynna Rodden scored all 16 of her points in the first half.
HASKELL 51, MOUNDS 20 — Haskell (2-10) led at the break 31-9 and cruised from there as the Lady Haymakers ended a six-game skid. Two players registered double-doubles — Lynzi Kelley with 20 points and 10 steals and Riley Westmoreland with 13 points and 10 rebounds, with four steals of her own.
MCCURTAIN 44, PORUM 35 — Porum dropped to 10-3. No stats submitted.
POTEAU 62, CHECOTAH 33 — No stats provided.
—Staff
