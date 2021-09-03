Football
COWETA 37, WAGONER 13 — The Bulldogs suffered their first season-opening loss since 2012 in falling to the Tigers. Coincidentally, it was Coweta that beat Wagoner that game 36-34. The Bulldogs’ two touchdowns came on a 54-yard run by Gabe Rodriguez that ended a drive to start the third quarter, and a 34-yard pass from Kale Charboneau to Logan Sterling on the final play of the game.
C. SEQUOYAH 21, HASKELL 7 — The Haymakers hung tough, with the game tied at 7-7 with 10 minutes left until two late touchdowns by the Eagles. Haskell’s only score was a 1-yard run by Brannon Westmoreland while the defense had three interceptions.
GORE 51, WALDRON, ARK. 6 — The Pirates grabbed a win in a game they didn’t know they’d have until Thursday after their originally scheduled opener against Keys fell through due to the latter’s COVID-19 protocol.
Zane Craighead scored a pair of touchdowns for the Pirates. Blue Steward, Gunnar Dozier and Dayne Perryman also scored. Christian O’Connor added a field goal.
PORUM 60, S. COFFEYVILLE 30 — The Panthers improve to 1-1 with the win. Kolby Brown had three touchdowns, Ronnie Brown had two scores, Kade Womack had a TD as did Seth Brown and Jacob Tallon, who also had a passing TD and an interception.
HUGO 32, CHECOTAH 26 — No other information was provided.
MOUNDS 56, PORTER 7 — The Pirates drop to 1-1 with the loss. No other information provided.
WEBBERS FALLS 40, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 27 — No stats provided.
ARKOMA 56, MIDWAY 8 — Cole Miller’s 53-yard TD reception was the only score for Midway, now 1-1.
Fastpitch
OOLOGAH TOURNAMENT — Fort Gibson (6-11) lost to Jay 3-2 then lost to Cleveland 6-0. Krisjan Cantrell and Erica Hornback combined to allow just three hits from the circle. Fort Gibson also had just three hits. Against Cleveland, Kaiah Austin had one hit and in the clrcle scattered seven hits, with three of the six runs unearned.
Wagoner fell to 2-9 as it lost 12-0 to Verdigris and 6-0 to Bartlesville. Jaylan Fourkiller, Kara Bruce and Kayda Barnett had two hits each over the twin bill and Brynlee Goodvoice two in the second game.
OKTAHA 15, PANAMA 5 — Peyton Bryan drove in five runs on the day in a 2-for-4 effort for Oktaha (10-7, 4-3). Hannah Focht homered and Cambree McCoy, Brynna Rodden, Brynn Surmont and MacKenzie Eaves had two hits each.
Baseball
OKTAHA 11, TUSHKA 0 — The Tigers’ fourth consecutive shutout came on a two-hitter by Tyler Allen over four innings. Gabe Hamilton had a two-run home run. Mason Ledford had a two-run double in the fifth to end it. Maddox Edwards, Ledford, Hamilton and Edwards all had two-hit games. Oktaha moved to 16-0.
OKTAHA 14, LEFORE 2 — Oktaha’s shutout streak ended, but the Tigers wound up running away with it thanks to a 10-run second to go to 17-0 into the holiday break. Brody Surmont had a two-run home run. Tyler Allen was 3-for-3.
