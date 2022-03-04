Baseball
CASCIA HALL 10, MUSKOGEE 5 — Ben Fullbright was 3-for-4, Thairenn Thompson 2-for-4 and Aiden Barnoski 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Muskogee fell to 1-1 with the home loss.
EUFAULA 11, HASKELL 9 — Draven Gragg’s two-run double was part of a five-run sixth that blew open a one-run game. Gragg also stole home in the inning, capping a 4-for-4, three-RBI day for the Ironheads (1-0).
Tyler Lee and Luke Adcock had two hits and two RBIs each. Matt Clover had two hits as well. Peter Turner and Brannon Westmoreland each drove in a pair of runs for Haskell (1-1). Turner, Brady Neal and Marcus Clark each had two hits.
WAGONER 13, COWETA 3 — Boston Wybrant was 4-for-4 and drove in three runs. Colton Hill was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs (3-0) who also had two hits each from Eli Stevens, Cody Wheeler, Trey Wood and Hill.
Soccer
CLINTON 2, FORT GIBSON (B) 1 — Seth Rowan scored the lone goal for the Tigers (0-2) in the loss to the Red Tornadoes. Fort Gibson plays Monday at Oologah.
EAST CENTRAL 3, MUSKOGEE (B) 2 — The Roughers conceded more penalty kicks on Friday, leading to the loss. The goals by Muskogee (0-2) were scored by Henry Bribiesca and Daniel Nava. MHS plays at Sand Springs on Tuesday.
MUSKOGEE (G) 1, EAST CENTRAL 0 —Emily Christensen tallied the only goal of the match in the 65th minute to pushed the Lady Roughers’ record to 1-1 on the season. Yosalyn Valdez stopped three shots to record the shutout. Muskogee plays Tuesday at Sand Springs.
FORT GIBSON (G) 5, CLINTON 0 — The Lady Tigers (2-0) seized control of the match in the first half, putting four balls into the back of the net. Addie Shaw and Hagan Baccus registered two goals each in the match while Grace Gwin had one goal. Cameron Walker and Lilly Whittmore combined on the clean sheet, stopping nine shots.Fort Gibson Heads to Oologah on Monday.
WAGONER (G) 1, HILLDALE 0 — Kylea Skeen tallied a goal late in the second half to push the Lady Bulldogs (2-1) past the Lady Hornets (0-2). Beth Moore returned seven shots defending the goal for Wagoner.
— Staff reports
