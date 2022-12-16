Boys basketball
OKTAHA 51, VIAN 31 — An 18-point third quarter helped Class 2A No. 3 Oktaha (8-0) secure the win. AJ Fisler finished with a team high 14 points and Grant Edwards followed with 10.
CANADIAN 43, PORUM 34 — Kyle Rock had 18 points in the loss for Porum (1-6).
OAKS 79, WEBBERS FALLS 61 — Stryker Chappell finished with 16 points, Riley Ogg 15 and Luke Pierce 14 in leading Webbers Falls (2-5).
Girls basketball
OKTAHA 81, VIAN 33 — Fueled by a 48-15 lead advantage at intermission, Class 2A No. 12 Oktaha improved to 6-2. Bekah Bunch led all scorers with 17 points, while Faith Blackwell and Mileigh Needham both added 13.
WEBBERS FALLS 74, OAKS 49 — Webbers Falls (6-1) took control early with a 24-8 first quarter lead which swelled to 46-21 at break. Anistyn Garner had 35 points for the Lady Warriors, Bridgette Baer and Bayley Haraway both added 11 and Teralynn Colston finished with 10.
PORUM 67, CANADIAN 59 — Porum (6-1) was led by Kylie Smith with 20 points. Leia Johnson contributed 13 and Rilee Miller ended with 10.
—Staff
SCHEDULE
BASKETBALL
SATURDAY
Porum at Gore, 3/4:30 p.m.
Stilwell at Wagoner, 3:30/5 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Verdigris, 6:30/8
MONDAY
McCurtain at Gore, 6:30/8 p.,m.
TUESDAY
Gore at Gans, 6:30/8 p.m.
WRESTLING
SATURDAY
Warner at Coweta JV Tn.
