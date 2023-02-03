Boys basketball
OKAY 74, MCCURTAIN 50 — After a close first quarter, a 17-12 lead, Class A No. 4 Okay turned on the gas and widened the score to 40-20 at the break. Bryson Parnell had 20 points including eight 3-pointers and finished 4 for 4 at the charity stripe. Diezel Davis had 15 points, all from 3-point range, and Duckee Swimmer finished with 13 points for the Mustangs (19-2).
WARNER 62, KINTA 55 — Jace Jackson had a highlight night in leading Warner as he registered 30 points. Jaxson Cash and Brayden Terrell added 10 points each as the Eagles improved to 8-10.
MOUNDS 61, HASKELL 16 — Dylan Ozinga had eight points as Haskell fell in defeat. The Haymakers (3-16) could not overcome a 20-2 first quarter deficit which grew to 31-7 at the break.
GORE 68, WEBBERS FALLS 39 — Noah Cooper had 19 points and Jackson Duke added 12 as Gore pulled away in the fourth quarter. Jaxon Swearingin and Stryker Chappell led Webbers Falls with 11 and 10 points respectively.
VARNUM 48, OKTAHA 47 — Grant Edwards had 22 points and Preston Holmes followed with 15 as Class 2A No. 6 Oktaha (15-5) took the loss.
Girls basketball
OKTAHA 61, VARNUM 39 — Class 2A No. 9 Oktaha (16-4) held a 31-25 lead at the break and from there kept Varnum off the boards in the third quarter to take a decisive 46-25 advantage into the final period. Ava Scott led the Lady Tigers with 17 points, Brynna Rodden had 12 and Bekah Bunch finished with 11.
MCCURTAIN 45, OKAY 39 — Okay fell into a 21-13 first quarter hole and by halftime trailed 30-14. Alex Collins finished with 26 points for the Lady Mustangs (12-9).
HASKELL 43, MOUNDS 15 — Haskell’s 7-3 lead after the first quarter ballooned into a 26-8 intermission advantage as Lynzi Kelley scored 20 of her total 31 points in the first half. The Lady Haymakers (12-7) held Class A No. 1 Mounds scoreless in the fourth period.
ROLAND 41, CHECOTAH 31 — Checotah fell to Class 3A No. 17 Roland Friday night. Aiyanna Brewer had 15 points to lead the Lady Wildcats who dropped to 5-10.
WARNER 53, KINTA 12 — Class 2A No. 6 Warner shut out Kinta 16-0 in the opening period and cruised to a halftime lead of 32-6. Peyton Sikes and Harlie Chesser both finished with 12 points to pace the Lady Eagles (14-4).
WEBBERS FALLS 53, GORE 45 — Teralynn Colston and Anistyn Garner led the way for Webbers Falls with 21 and 18 points respectively. The Lady Warriors (14-4) were in a tight battle leading 23-22 at halftime before pulling away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Gore 14-12. Kennedy Williams had 17 points for the Lady Pirates (5-10).
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.