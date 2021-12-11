Prep boys
PRESTON TOURNAMENT: OKAY 54, OKMULGEE 44 — Duckee Swimmer had 17 points, Diezel Davis hit 16, and Ashton Walters scored 11 points for Okay. The Mustangs play for the championship at 8:30 p.m. today.
PRESTON TOURNAMENT: REJOICE CHRISTIAN 52, WARNER 45 — No stats provided.
JERRY OQUIN INOLA TOURNAMENT: INOLA 69, FORT GIBSON 63 — No details provided. The Tigers (2-2) will play for seventh place on Saturday.
HASKELL TOURNAMENT: WAGONER 58, BERRYHILL 27 — Freshmen Jashawn Davison and Alex Shieldnight came off the bench to lead the Bulldogs into the finals. Davison scored 25 points for Wagoner (3-1) on the strength of seven 3s while Shieldnight had 10 points. Wagoner led 29-7 at the half and play Keys in the finals at 8:30 p.m. today.
HASKELL TOURNAMENT: HASKELL 79, HOMINY 73 — Tanner Young knocked down eight 3s on the way to 24 points, Brannon Westmooreland had 22 including 12-of-16 from the line and DeShawn Clark had 17 as Haskell (1-2) moves into today’s fifth place game against Catoosa.
HASKELL TOURNAMENT: KEYS 29, CHECOTAH 20 — No stats reported as of press time.
NON-TOURNAMENT: EUFAULA 54, KELLYVILLE 48 —No other information provided.
Prep girls
TAHLEQUAH INVITATIONAL: MUSKOGEE 54, WESTMOORE 40 — Up 23-20 at the half, Muskogee outscored Westmoore 20-8 in the fourth using balanced scoring form five different players to reach the win column for the first time this season at 1-2. Bianca McVay overall led the Lady Roughers with 16 points, Malaysia Burton had 13 and Jakayla Swanson 10. Muskogee will play Sequoyah for fifth place at 1 p.m. today.
OKEMAH TOURNAMENT: HILLDALE 52, NEWCASTLE 23 — Hilldale (2-2) led 20-1 after one quarter behind Riley Barnoskie’s 10 points. She finished with 14. Caitlin King had 9 points. Hilldale will play Sallisaw Central for fifth place at 1 p.m. today.
JERRY OQUIN INOLA TOURNAMENT: FORT GIBSON 56, PRYOR 41 — Jenna Whiteley had 12 points to lead the way for Fort Gibson (3-1). The Lady Tigers led 23-7 after the first quarter and maintained the lead to lock down a fifth-place game against Inola at 1 p.m. today.
PRESTON TOURNAMENT: REJOICE CHRISTIAN 43, OKAY 21 —
PRESTON TOURNAMENT: WARNER 46, PRESTON 40 — Harlie Chesser led the Lady Eagles (4-0) with 12 points. Alexis Fowler hit 11 and Jordan Jackson finished with 10 points. Warner will play Saturday for 5th place.
HASKELL TOURNAMENT: WAGONER 64, CATOOSA 41 — Gracie Burckhartzmeyer led all scorers with 21 points as the Lady Bulldogs advanced to the championship game. Ellee Bryant had 16 points for Wagoner (2-2) while Cambri Tawpa finished with 14 points. The Lady Bulldogs led 35-20 at the half. Wagoner plays Keys in the championship game at 7 p.m. today.
HASKELL TOURNAMENT: KEYS 42, CHECOTAH 32 — Emma Waller hit 13 points and Aiyana Brewer scored 12 points for Checotah, which plays Catoosa in the third-place game at 4 p.m. today.
HASKELL TOURNAMENT: HOMINY 42, HASKELL 40 — The Lady Haymakers’ rally from down 33-19 entering the fourth quarter fell short. Holley Tucker had 10 of her team-high 15 points for Haskell in the fourth. Lynzi Kelley had 10 points. Haskell (1-2) was 8-of-14 from the line in the fourth.
WILBURTON TOURNAMENT — Ava Scott scored 24 points and Bekah Bunch scored 18 points for Oktaha (1-1) to beat Wilburton (0-2). Haylee Anderson led Wilburton with 18 points, Tegan Tilley scored 11 points, and Miranda Cheek scored 12 points. Oktaha plays Rattan for fifth place at 1 p.m. today.
EUFAULA 38, KELLYVILLE 26 — Eufaula (1-0) had two players in double digits, Mykah Osbourne and Kylie Diaz scored 10 to beat Kellyville (1-1). Toni McGuire finished the night with 11 points for Kellyville.
College women
OU 99, BYU 91, OT — Madi Williams scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Taylor Robertson added 23 points and Oklahoma beat BYU in overtime on Friday night, Kennady Tucker and Nevaeh Tot each scored 11 points for the Sooners (9-1).
— Staff reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.