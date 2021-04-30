BASEBALL
Bi-districts
CLASS 4A: BRISTOW 2-1, WAGONER 1-8 – Gabe Rodriguez went 4-for-4, Bristo Love 3-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs, and Trey Wood and Chase Nanni had two hits as Wagoner blasted Bristow 8-1 to send this bi-district series to a third game on Saturday.
An infield error and fielder’s choice in the top of the seventh gave Bristow the game one win despite a splendid pitching performance from Nanni, who allowed three hits, struck out 12 and walked two over seven innings.
Toby Campbell held Bristow to four hits over seven innings for the win. He struck out six and walked two.
Wagoner (14-13) had 12 hits in game two, compared to two in game one.
CLASS 4A: CHECOTAH 19-2, MIAMI 8-1— The Wildcats (13-16) got the road sweep to move on to next week’s regional round, thanks to a one-hitter by Zak Mullen in the capper.
Mullen struck out 12. His bid for a no-hitter ended with two outs in the sixth on a single up the middle.
Hayden Price’s two-run double made it 2-0 in the third.
Checotah had 14 hits in the opener. Brock Butler was 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Price was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Colten Burnett was 2-for-3 and Jake Vernnon 2-for-5. Four pitchers threw with Butler getting the win.
CLASS 2A: HASKELL 13-15, SAVANNA 0-5 — In the opener of a Class 2A bi-district sweep, Brannon Westmoreland gave up a leadoff single then retired the final 11 batters he faced in a one-hit, seven-strikeout, no-walk effort on the mound over five innings.
An 11-run third did the run-rule trick in game one as Haskell sent 15 batters to the plate on six hits. Peter Turner had one of those and went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Fernando Gonzales was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Turner worked four innings in game two, scattering five unearned runs and allowed just three hits. Haskell (14-7) grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first, capped by a two-run triple by Gonzales, who was 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Westmoreland was 3-for-5 and drove in three runs.
CLASS 2A: PORTER 12-9, TALIHINA 0-3 — The Pirates (19-15) needed three innings — all no-hit frames by Mason Plunk — to take care of business in game one. Plunk struck out six. Cole Phillips, Blake Cole and Brandon Welch all had two hits, Phillips coming on a pair of doubles. Jackson Cole hit a two-run home run. Logan Crain drove in three runs.
The second game went the distance. Brandon Welch’s three-run home run in a four-run Pirates fourth made it 6-1. Phillips went the distance on the mound, allowing six hits and striking out eight.
Regionals
CLASS A AT WISTER — Crowder beat Gore 12-3 in the Pirates’ opener. Gore was eliminated by Regent Prep 9-4. Gunner Dozier was 2-for-4 for Gore in the finale, in which the Pirates outhit Regent 9-7 but were hurt by four errors. Weston Shanks had two of Gore’s four hits in the opener. The Pirates wind up 22-14.
Wister beat Regent Prep 8-0 and Crowder 9-1, and awaits the Crowder-Regent Prep elimination game winner in the championship round on Saturday.
Regular season
PORTER 5. EDISON 3— In addition to playing its bi-district series, Porter took a 5-3 home win over Edison. Blake Cole and Mason Plunk combined on a two-hitter, each allowing one. Brandon Welch’s two-run home run in the first inning was the big blow as the Pirates (20-15) never trailed.
FORT GIBSON 4, EUFAULA 2 — Both teams had byes in bi-district, so they tuned up at Fort Gibson with timely hitting and outstanding pitching from the victorious Tigers (27-3).
Jacob Fitzer’s two-out, two-run single gave Eufaula a 2-1 lead in the third. Fort Gibson answered in the bottom of the inning as Cody Walkingstick singled and scored Weston Pierce and Grant Edwards to make it 3-2. Edwards would double home Pierce in the fifth for the game’s final run.
Back in the first, Jaiden Graves doubled home Cole Mahaney for a 1-0 FGHS advantage.
Meanwhile, Weston Rouse went six innings, allowing just two hits. He struck out 14. Jaxon Blunt struck out the side in the seventh for the save.
Pierce and Edwards had two hits each. Eufaula fell to 14-9.
OKTAHA 6, POTEAU 2 — This wasn’t a bi-district bye for visiting Oktaha. The Tigers got theirs in on Tuesday prior to the rain that delayed others until Friday.
Kipton Christian’s single brought in Gabe Hamilton with the go-ahead run in the fourth for Oktaha (26-10). Hunter Dearman homered, a solo shot, in the top of the seventh. Tucker Christian was the lone multi-hit batter for the Tigers, going 2-for-4. On the mound, Jakob Blackwell struck out 12 over seven innings, allowing five hits.
Slowpitch
Regionals
CLASS 5A AT TECUMSEH — Checotah was ousted in two games, losing to Heavener 20-7 then falling 4-2 to Blanchard to finish at 19-16.
A pair of six-run innings in the second and third erased a 3-2 Checotah lead against Heavener. Alexis Hamilton was 3-for-3 for the Ladycats. She drove in the first run of the game. Kaitlyn Searles added two on her single, also in the first inning.
In the loss to Blanchard, every Ladycat but one in the lineup had one hit but no one had more than one. Maci Britt’s delivered the only Checotah runs, tying it at 2 in the third.
CLASS 4A AT SILO — Oktaha’s bid for a state berth and what wound up as a 21-game win streak all ended at the Class 4A Silo Regional on Friday.
Oktaha began with a 13-10 win over Holdenville. Gracie Britten was 4-for-4 and Peyton Bryan was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a three-run home run. Bekah Bunch had a two-run home run.
The Lady Tigers led 5-4 and were three innings away from the championship when Silo ran off three unanswered runs over two innings to win 7-6. Karley Fewel and Jocelynn Williams each had two-run home runs in five-run first. Silo got within one with four in the bottom of the first, which is where it stood until the fifth. Jaylie Burress and Ava Scott each had two hits.
Valliant then got the consolation state bid, leading 8-1 before holding on for a 12-6 win over the Lady Tigers, despite being outhit 14-13. Jordan Otterlifter was 3-for-4. Bryan and Britten each had two hits in the loss.
Oktaha finishes at 25-3.
CLASS 3A AT CALERA — Gore’s regional has been pushed to Saturday, starting at noon. Gore will begin play at 1:30 p.m. against Wister.
Track
A REGIONALS, OKEMAH — Midway boys finished second in the 400 relay in 46.53 behind Thomas Fay-Custer’s 45.48. The same two were 1-2 in the 800 with Midway’s 1:36.90 second. Cody Galliton was third in the 200 in 23.65. Kanyen Lang was fourth in the long jump in 19-1 1/4 and Leslie Howard second in the shot put (46-5 3/4).
On the girls side, Webbers Falls freshman Anistyn Garner was third in the long jump, clearing 14-5. Vera Howard of Midway was fifth in the shot put at 28-10 3/4.
