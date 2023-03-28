BASEBALL
EUFAULA 7, KEYS 2 — Eufaula scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and seal the win in a district battle. Brett Pippenger, Luke Adcock and Carson Luna all had two hits for the Ironheads (6-4, 5-1 3A-7).
WEBBERS FALLS TOURNAMENT — Resuming tournament play after last week’s weather cancellation, Porum defeated the Warner JV 6-0 and advanced to the finals, though a date has not been confirmed for the championship. Porum (6-5) went ahead 4-0 after the first two innings despite only finishing with three hits for the game. Braydon Catron had two of those hits and also got the complete game win on the mound.
Porter took control early and beat Webbers Falls, 9-0. The Pirates were up 7-0 after the first two innings and were led by Logan Crain and Tyler Durrett, both who were 2-for-3. Blake Cole added three RBIs. Maddux Shelby had the lone hit for Webbers Falls (5-5) who will play the Warner JV for third place while Porter (13-3) and Porum will decide the championship.
WARNER 9, OKAY 1 — The Eagles scored six runs in the sixth inning to propel themselves to a win over Okay (1-3). Warner (5-2) started fast taking a 3-0 lead after the first. Adam Thompson was 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice to pace Warner.
GORE 12, MCCURTAIN 0 — Gore (8-2) won via run-rule after putting up all 12 runs over the first three innings. Hunter McGee had the hot bat as he was perfect at the plate with three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored.
SPIRO 7, CHECOTAH 4 — Checotah (0-10, 0-5) lost in extra innings to the Bulldogs in a District 3A-7 game.
FORT GIBSON 10, BROKEN BOW 3 — Fort Gibson was up 7-0 after two innings and set the tone for the game. Wyatt Pierce led the Tigers (7-3, 5-0 4A-8) with two hits and scored four times. Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse had one RBI and scored twice. Cole Mahaney took the win and gave up just three hits over four innings, while also bringing in two runs at the plate.
BRISTOW 10, HILLDALE 0 — Joey Myers had the only hit for Hilldale (7-2, 3-1 4A-6).
BARTLESVILLE 6, MUSKOGEE 0 — Muskogee dropped to 4-8 overall and 0-5 in 6A-4.
SLOWPITCH
RED OAK 19-13, OKTAHA 8-3 — The Oktaha Lady Tigers could not overcome Red Oak on the day as they dropped both games Monday night. In the first game, Red Oak used the second inning to pull away as it scored six runs to take a 12-6 lead and five more runs in the home half of the third widening the advantage to 17-6. Hannah Focht, Brynn Surmont and MacKenzie Eaves all were 2-for-3 at the plate while Peyton Bryan had four RBIs for Oktaha. In the nightcap the Lady Tigers (2-2) were held to just four hits. Focht, Eaves, Ryleigh Bacon and Cambree McCoy accounted for the base knocks with one each.
WARNER THREE-WAY — Warner led 3-2 after the first inning but Salina scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the finishing touches on a 11-3 win. The Lady Eagles lost the lead when the Lady Wildcats scored two runs in the third to go up 4-3. Kaylen Park sparked Warner as she finished with three RBIs on two hits, and Harlie Chesser followed as she went 2-for-3. In the second game against Ketchum things were different as Warner (1-1) shutout its opponent 12-0. Kami Hamm, Chesser, Peyton Sikes, Jensyn Foreman and Karma Wadley combined for nine hits and all 12 RBIs. Foreman got the win in the circle allowing just two hits.
VIAN 11, GORE 9 — Lindsay Pierce was 4-for-4 with four runs scored but it was not enough to lift Gore past Vian. Tied at 6-6, Vian took a three run lead in the fourth inning that it did not relinquish. Honey McAlister was 4-for-4 with four RBIs, Cady Shoemake 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Emily Daily had two hits to lead the Lady Pirates (2-2).
PRESTON 15, PORUM 3 — Preston jumped out 15-0 after two innings and put Porum away early. Porum (4-4) was held to four hits in the loss.
BERRYHILL 4-8, MUSKOGEE 3-18 — Tied at 3-3, Berryhill scored the winning run in the seventh to stifle Muskogee in game one. Jaliyah Simmons and Feather Johnson both had two hits to lead the Lady Roughers. The second game saw a different outcome as Muskogee scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 11-8 lead. Jaye Barnoskie led the Lady Roughers (7-3) going 4-for-5 with four RBIs while Johnson was 3-of-4 with four RBIs. Peyton Jackson and Simmons also finished with three hits each.
ROLAND 10-14, CHECOTAH 0-2 — It was a tough outing for the Checotah Lady Wildcats as they were swept in blowout losses by Roland, Monday. In the first game, Checotah was allowed just four hits. Mahalia Brown and Kenadee Jones had one hit each. In the nightcap, Checotah tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the third inning, but in the home half, Roland reeled off 12 runs to end the game by run-rule. Kora Hall, Miah Lewis and Kyah Black all recorded one hit for Checotah (0-7).
FORT GIBSON SPLITS — Kaiah Austin’s grand slam in the sixth inning, Laynee Stanley’s 2-run home run and Erica Hornback’s walkoff single helped Fort Gibson come from behind to beat Tahlequah 11-10. The Lady Tigers (2-3) lost to Stilwell 14-6 earlier in the day.
HASKELL SPLITS — Class 3A No. 9 Haskell beat Bixby 13-3 behind Riley Westmoreland’s five hits. RiLee Morgan added three hits and three RBIs and Linzy Kelly had two hits and three RBIs. Pryor beat the Lady Haymakers, 6-2 in the night game. Westmoreland led with two hits for Haskell (8-3).
SOCCER
PORTER 5, STILWELL 0 (G) — Lauren Lindell and Natalie Perry-Hunter had two goals each and Makiah Looper added one. Raylee Jackson and Perry-Hunter had an assist apiece as Porter improved to 6-2.
TUESDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Webbers Falls at Porter, 4 p.m.
Keys at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at Spiro, 5 p.m.
Warner at Rejoice Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Gore at Panama, 4 p.m.
Bartlesville at Muskogee, 6 p.m.
Hilldale at Bristow, 5 p.m.
Broken Bow at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Red Oak at Oktaha, 5 p.m.
McCurtain at Porum , 4:30 p.m.
Vian at Haskell, 4:30 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Beggs at Warner, 4:30 p.m.
Gore/Porum at Gans, 4 p.m./ 5:15 p.m.
Fort Gibson/Sallisaw at Eufaula , 4 p.m.
Checotah at Vian, 4:30 p.m.
Tulsa Union at Haskell, 4:30 p.m.
McCurtain at Webbers Falls,, 4 p.m.
Muskogee at Pryor/Bartlesville, 5 p.m./6 p.m.
SOCCER
Hilldale at Wagoner, 5:30/ 7:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Ponca City, 6 / 8 p.m.
Sallisaw at Fort Gibson, 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Tahlequah Sequoyah/ Memorial at Porter , 3:30 p.m./ 6:30 p.m.
Eufaula at Dewar Tournament, TBA
Checotah at Beggs Festival, TBA
Wilburton at Warner, 4:30 p.m.
Porum, Gore at Ricky Spears Wood Bat Tournament
Vian at Muskogee, 5 p.m.
Wagoner, Oktaha at Hilldale/Fort Gibson Tournament
Webbers Falls at Oaks, 4 p.m.
Okay at Braggs, 4 p.m.
Haskell at Chouteau, 4:30 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Warner at Central Sallisaw, 4 p.m.
Morris at Okay. , 4 p.m.
Gore at Conference Tournament at Stigler
Eufaula at Quinton, 4:30 p.m.
Checotah at Dewar Tournament
Oktaha, Fort Gibson at Haskell Tournament
Owasso JV at Muskogee, 4 p.m./6 p.m.
SOCCER
Porter at Rejoice, 5;30 p.m. (girls only)
Fort Gibson at Holland Hall Tournament, TBD
