Baseball
JENKS 10, MUSKOGEE 4 — The Roughers (0-6, 0-5 6A-3) struck in the first for four runs and led 4-3 through four before the bottom dropped out as the Trojans (10-2, 3-2) plated seven unanswered over the fifth through seventh frames.
Dale Grant and Giovani Zapata both singled in runs, Grant later stole home and Antonio Zapata was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. MHS managed just three hits overall. Charles Mason left with the lead after 3 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits.
HILLDALE vs. CATOOSA — Game postponed. Doubleheader at Hilldale starting at 5.
WAGONER 10, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 2 — The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2 4A-6) took command with a five-run third and never looked back. Gabe Rodriguez was 3-for-3 on the day, Trey Wood and Colton Hill had two hits and Hill and Sawyer Jones drove in two runs apiece. Chase Nanni and Darius McNack combined on a three-hitter.
WARNER 5, PORTER 4 (8) — Landen Swallow’s walk-off single in the eighth won it for the Eagles (7-2, 3-2 2A-7) and capped a 3-for-3, three RBI day. Adam Thompson also had three hits in five at-bats. Trevor Capps singled in a run.
Wyatt Hamilton struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings but had a no-decision. Swallow allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings for the win.
For the Pirates (10-7, 4-1), Brandon Welch was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Bryce Phillips was 2-for-4.
EUFAULA vs. LINCOLN CHRISTIAN — Rained out. Doubleheader on Tuesday at Lincoln.
OKTAHA 10-10, WYANDOTTE 0-0 — For the Tigers (5-5, 4-0 in 2A-5), Jakob Blackwell allowed just two hits in the opener, striking out eight. Tucker Christian had a two-hitter with no walks and no strikeouts in the second game.
Tucker Christian, Mason Ledford and Tyler Allen all homered in the opener and each had two hits. Gabe Hamilton, Christian and Brody Surmont had two hits each in the finale.
PORUM 10, ARKOMA 4 — The Panthers are now 4-6. No other info available.
Slowpitch
PRESTON 12, WARNER 2 — Kylie Carlton was 3-for-3 but the Lady Eagles fell to 0-5 on the year.
CHECOTAH 11, WAGONER 4 — Amanda Brown was 4-for-4 for the Ladycats (5-4). She homered as did Halle Britt, a three-run shot for her only hit. Jessie Roachell, Kaitlyn Searles and Kloee Vanmeter all had two hits. Wagoner (1-2) had just four hits.
GORE SWEEPS — Gore (7-4) beat Indianola 11-4 and Gans 13-2, collecting 16 hits in the opener and 19 in the finale. Erika Sikes was 6-for-6 with nine RBIs. Skye Brooksher was 5-for-6 and Karli Springer had four hits.
EUFAULA 9, OKMULGEE 0 — Kambry Williams was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a home run and three RBIs while Gabby Noriega homered. Jordas McLish and Mykah Osborne had two-hit games. Eufaula is 1-1.
RED OAK 10-17, WEBBERS FALLS 0-16 — The Lady Warriors (0-2) rallied with four in the fifth of the second game but came up a run short in a sweep to open the year. No other information was available.
Soccer
PORTER vs. WEBSTER (G) — Forfeit by Webster. Porter is 6-1.
