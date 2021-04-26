Baseball
OKTAHA 7, SALINA 3 — Hunter Dearman’s three-run home run helped the Tigers (23-10) take control with a four-run first, answering Salina’s two runs to start the contest. Brody Surmont was 2-for-2 and Gabe Hamilton 2-for-3.
EUFAULA 12, KEYS 3 — Josiah Ostroski was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Noah Gray and Tye Pippenger each drove in a pair of runs. Four Ironheads saw mound action with Luke Adcock getting the win going two innings allowing four hits and all three of his runs were unearned. Eufaula is 15-9.
COWETA 9, PORTER 3 — The Pirates (17-15) trailed throughout against the 5A Tigers. Logan Crain was 2-for-3 and Cole Phillips was 2-for-4.
HASKELL 8, POCOLA 7 — Daveion Lockett scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Lucas King’s sacrifice fly plated DeShawn Clark. as the Haymakers (12-7) rallied with three runs down 7-5 in the fifth and held on. Dylan Ozinga was 2-for-3 and Fernando Gonzales was 2-for-4. Peter Turner worked middle relief for the win and Lane Mann threw two innings of hitless ball for the save.
WARNER 12, MOUNDS 3 — Landon Swallow was 2-for-3 with a team-high four RBIs. Jack Jackson was 3-for-4, Wyatt Hamilton was 2-for-3 and Blaine Scott 2-for-3. Five different Eagles saw action on the mound.
WAGONER 13, KANSAS 6 — Darius McNack homered, a three-run shot, and Trey Wood went 4-for-5 to lead the Bulldogs (13-12). McNack along with Chase Nanni were 3-for-4. Seven Bulldogs pitchers saw an inning of action each.
Boys golf
ROUGHERS SECOND — Muskogee’s Mesa Falleur shot 141 over 36 holes and won individual honors to win the Bartlesvile Invitational at Adams Golf Course on Monday. Falleur shot 70 and 71. Carter Stewart (82-81) finished 11th. Teamwise, the Roughers were runners-up with a 640 total. Other scores: Logan Ridley (89-79), Ty Glover (83-85) and Gabe Kindrick (95-89). Broken Arrow won with a 596.
EUFAULA QUALIFIES — The Ironheads shot a 392 to qualify fourth of six schools at the Class 3A regional qualifier at Fountainhead Golf Course. Blair Sweitzer shot an 89 to lead the team. Inola, Lincoln Christian, Victory Christian, Regent Prep and Dewey also qualified for next week’s regional at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Claremore. Kaden Risenhoover of Stigler shot 77, lowest round of the day and qualified as an individual.
OKTAHA GOLFER ADVANCES — Oktaha’s Bren Dunlap won the 2A qualifier at Sapulpa with a 74 and moves on to next week’s regional at Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian.
Slowpitch
OKTAHA 14, TAHLEQUAH 6 — Jaylie Burress was 4-for-4 and was one of five Oktaha hitters who homered in the regional tune-up, extending their win streak to 19 games. Karley Fewel, Ava Scott, Graci Britten and Bekah Bunch also went yard. Fewel was 3-for-4. Oktaha had 19 hits to Tahlequah’s 7. Oktaha (23-1) is at the Silo Regional on Thursday.
WISTER 9, CHECOTAH 8 — In a regional tune-up for both teams, Wister took the win on a Kinley Branscum walk-off triple in the eighth. Jessie Roachell had three hits and Amanda Brown, Alexis Hamilton, Hallee Britt and Maci Britt all had two hits. Checotah, which goes to the Tecumseh Regional in 5A on Thursday, is 19-14. Wister (27-8) is in the 3A regional at Calera.
HEAVENER 20, GORE 10 — And in another tuneup, Gore fell to 24-10 heading to the 3A regional at Calera. The Lady Pirates exploded for seven runs down 8-0 in the fifth, but gave up seven in the top of the sixth and were never closer. Kara Brimm and Harly Welch both homered, Welch was 3-for-4. Cadi Shoemake was 3-for-3.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.