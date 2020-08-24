Fastpitch
POTEAU 8, FORT GIBSON 0 — The Lady Tigers’ struggles continued in their District 4A-5 opener.. Jolee Taylor, hitting in the eight-spot, was 2-for-3. No other teammate had more than one. Erica Hornback had a double, the only extra-base hit. Fort Gibson is 0-8.
SHAWNEE 13, MUSKOGEE 1 — Two days after notching their first win of the year, a run-rule win over Union in the Owasso Festival, the Roughers (1-6, 0-5 6A-3) were held to just three hits — Avery Ragsdale, Haidyn Henry and Katlyn Clark each had one. Shawnee is 9-0, 3-0.
OKTAHA 14, PRESTON 2 — Peyton Bryan had five RBIs in a 2-for-3 game with a double. Jaylie Burress doubled twice in a 2-for-4 game and Jocelynn Williams went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles as the Tigers (5-0, 1-0 2A-6). Jalie Burress was 2-for-4. Karley Fewel was 2-for-3. Kira Meaders had two hits in five innings for the win.
VIAN 8, HASKELL 0 — Vian pitcher Greenlee Wells held Haskell to two hits, one each by Shania Burkhalter and Makayla Collins. Vian is 10-2, 5-2 in 3A-7 while Haskell dropped to 4-2, 2-1.
Volleyball
OKAY 3, WESTVILLE 0 — The Mustangs (3-7) ended a six-game losing skid and won 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 as Kinlea Green had 9 kills and 2 aces, Lexi Erb 4 kills, 4 aces and 3 blocks and Bailey Walters 7 kills and 5 blocks. The Mustangs had a tough go over the weekend in the Holland Hall Tournament, going 0-3.
