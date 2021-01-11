Basketball

PORTER (G) 76,  OKAY 8 — The Lady Pirates held the Lady Mustangs scoreless in the first quarter. Raylee Allison led Porter (7-2) with 29 points while Brittany Welch had 18 points and Tramia Hollis had 10 points. Jayden Brunson and Jamie Hurd tied for team-honors for Okay (0-5) with four points each.

PORTER (B) 53, OKAY 44 — The Pirates took a three-point advantage after the first quarter (12-9) and stretched it to 13 at the half (33-20) in the win over the Mustangs. Kejuan Reynolds led Porter (6-3) with 13 points while Austen Russell led Okay (2-3) with 18 points and Aaron Perkins had 11 points.

Tuesday’s Games

Union at Muskogee, 6:30/8 p.m.

Locust Grove at Hilldale, 6:30/8 p.m.

Catoosa at Fort Gibson, 6:30/8 p.m.

Eufaula at Beggs, 6/7:30 p.m.

Warner at Spiro, 6:30/8 p.m.

Gore at Webbers Falls, 6:30/8 p.m.

Sallisaw at Checotah, 6:30/8 p.m.

Wagoner at Miami, 6:30/8 p.m.

Arkoma at Okay, 6:30/8 p.m.

Otkaha at Hulbert, 6/7:30 p.m.

Porum at Keota, 6:30/8 p.m.

Braggs at Buffalo Valley, 6:30/8 p.m.

