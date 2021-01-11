Basketball
PORTER (G) 76, OKAY 8 — The Lady Pirates held the Lady Mustangs scoreless in the first quarter. Raylee Allison led Porter (7-2) with 29 points while Brittany Welch had 18 points and Tramia Hollis had 10 points. Jayden Brunson and Jamie Hurd tied for team-honors for Okay (0-5) with four points each.
PORTER (B) 53, OKAY 44 — The Pirates took a three-point advantage after the first quarter (12-9) and stretched it to 13 at the half (33-20) in the win over the Mustangs. Kejuan Reynolds led Porter (6-3) with 13 points while Austen Russell led Okay (2-3) with 18 points and Aaron Perkins had 11 points.
Tuesday’s Games
Union at Muskogee, 6:30/8 p.m.
Locust Grove at Hilldale, 6:30/8 p.m.
Catoosa at Fort Gibson, 6:30/8 p.m.
Eufaula at Beggs, 6/7:30 p.m.
Warner at Spiro, 6:30/8 p.m.
Gore at Webbers Falls, 6:30/8 p.m.
Sallisaw at Checotah, 6:30/8 p.m.
Wagoner at Miami, 6:30/8 p.m.
Arkoma at Okay, 6:30/8 p.m.
Otkaha at Hulbert, 6/7:30 p.m.
Porum at Keota, 6:30/8 p.m.
Braggs at Buffalo Valley, 6:30/8 p.m.
