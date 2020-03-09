Slowpitch
HASKELL 10, JENKS 9 — Alexandra Bowden went 4-for-4 scoring a run and driving in another to lead the Lady Haymakers (1-0) past Jenks. Haskell started the scoring in the first when Bowden singled to left to score Reagan Wright. Chassi Dowdy would score on the next pitch on a groundout by Baylee Garner. Sydnie Roberts hit an inside the park homerun in the second to bring in Shania Burkhalter and Lila Hallum.
PORUM 13, SALLISAW CENTRAL 1 — The Lady Panthers (2-1) only needed three innings to get the run rule.
WARNER SPLITS PAIR — The Lady Eagles lost the first game 25-0 to Henryetta. In the second game Warner beat McAlester 14-13. Hannah Powell went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Baseball
VIAN 10, SALINA 1 — James Thornton singled in the second to drive in Fysher Brooks to start the action for Vian (3-1) in the second inning. Dylan Haning had a two- run single later in the inning to increase the Wolverines’ lead.
Haning finished the day 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Jacob Brockman also went 3-for-4. Jacob Brockman tossed five innings and only allowed one run on one hit while striking out eight.
OKTAHA 10-16, AFTON 0-1 — Jakob Blackwell pitched a one-hit shutout in five innings to lead the Tigers to a victory in the first game. Oktaha scored in every inning including four runs in the fifth inning to finish out the run rule. Kayden Howe was 2-for-2 at the plate and scored two runs.
In the second game Oktaha scored 10 runs in the first inning to put the game away early highlighted by three-run home runs by both Howe and Austin Mann. Mann and Howe each went 2-for-3 in the game. Mason Ledford was 2-for-2 with two RBI sand three runs scored. Oktaha improved to 3-1 on the season.
HASKELL 9-9, CHOUTEAU 8-1 — Brannon Westmoreland drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth that allowed Peter Turner to score the winning run in the first game.
Haskell allowed six runs in the fifth inning but battled back and tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. Jacoby Gouldsby reached base on a single and later scored on a groundout to tie the game Gouldsby was 4-for-4 in the game and scored three runs.
In the second game Haskell jumped out to another early lead that it wouldn’t give up to improve to 4-0. Gouldsby went 3-for-3 to finish 7-for-7 on the day. Kyle Burris went 2-for-3 with an RBIs. Deegan Herriman pitched six innings for the win giving up three hits and one run.
HARTSHORNE 8, WARNER 0 — The Eagles couldn’t get their bats going, only collecting two hits in the contest and dropping their season opener. Trev Capps and Landon Swallow each went 1-for-3. Jack Vandaley took the loss on the mound.
BEGGS 18, EUFAULA 9 — The Ironheads gave up 13 runs in the final two innings to drop their season opener. Eufaula scored four runs in the fourth inning highlighted by a three-run double by Ethan Metcalf. Stetson Smelser was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.Noah Gray went 2-for-4 with a home run. Jordan Sutton was the losing pitcher.
PORUM 23, PORTER 14 — The Pirates walked 20 Porum batters and committed eight errors to fall to 3-3 on the season. Nick Ferfuson went 3-for-5 for Porter driving in two runs and scoring two more.
STIGLER 19, CHECOTAH 0 — Checotah (2-3) pitching allowed 15 hits and the defense committed six errors in the loss.
