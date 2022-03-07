Golf
MUSKOGEE BOYS WIN TITLE — Muskogee shot 331 to win the Muskogee Invitational at Muskogee Golf Club on Monday by two shots over the OKC Storm A team. Roughers senior Mesa Falleur was medalist by five shots with a 71. Logan Ridley shot 83, Ty Glover 84, Krew Thompson 93 and Gabe Kindrick 94. Wagoner, the other area school involved, was led by Gage Merz and Justin Carter, both with 88s.
WAGONER WINS TEAM, FORT GIBSON GIRL MEDALIST — Wagoner, led by Rylie Spaulding’s 84, won the Skiatook Invitational Tournament on Monday with a 366. Mechelle Vermillion shot 88, Philly Hall 92 and Katlyn Louviere had a 96. Spaulding was runner-up to Layne Ailshie, who gave Fort Gibson an individual first with a 78. Katelyn Rigsby had a 98. The Lady Tigers were fourth at 401.
Baseball
BIXBY 6, MUSKOGEE 4 — It was a 1-0 game at Tulsa’s ONEOK Field until the Spartans plated two in the sixth and three in the seventh. The Roughers scored four in the bottom of the seventh and fell to 1-3 on the year. Aiden Barnoski was 2-for-3. Luke Jamison drove in a pair of runs on a double. Dale Grant scattered nine hits in going the distance for the looss. He struck out five and three of the runs were unearned. Muskogee had four errors.
FORT GIBSON 13, STIGLER 1 — Grant Edwards and Brody Rainbolt combined to shut down the team the Tigers beat in the regional finals last year to get to state. The Tigers are 2-0 after beating Sapulpa 4-2 on Saturday.
WAGONER 4, JAY 0 — Coming off a one-hit loss to Hilldale on Saturday, the Bulldogs (4-1) reversed that outcome Monday as Hayden Stevens struck out 13 and his only hit came in the fourth on a play that got a runner picked off second for the third out.
Colton Hill was 2-for-4. Trey Wood, Zane Cory and Aidan Murray all drove in runs.
WARNER 14, HASKELL 5 — The Eagles won their opener behind a five-RBI day by Justin Duke, who was 3-for-3 with a double and home run. Caden Thompson and Adam Thompson were 3-for-4, Landon Swallow, Koltin Lusk and Beau Thomas were all 2-for-3. Daveion Lockett drove in a pair of runs for Haskell (1-2).
Soccer
FORT GIBSON 8, OOLOGAH 2 (B) — Seth Rowan turned a double-hat trick with six goals for the Tigers (1-2). Connor Loepp and Caleb Daugherty also had goals. Scout Taylor and Simeon Adair had two assists, Gabriel Estrada with one assist.
FORT GIBSON 1, OOLOGAH 0 (G) — The Lady Tigers (3-0) outshot Oologah 25-2. Laine Jones scored the only goal with about 19 minutes left. Kameryn Walker in goal had just two shots on her, thanks to the FGHS defense which posted its third shutout.
“Our physicality did it. We’ve emphasized defense and that’s what we continue to do,” said Fort Gibson coach Billy Whitehead of his defending champs.
