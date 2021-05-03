Golf
CLASS 4A REGIONALS — At Peoria Ridge in Miami, both Wagoner and Fort Gibson fell short of qualifying for state, but the Bulldogs will send two at-large qualifiers.
Cascia Hall (569), Oologah (649) and Grove (660) finished 1-2-3 and took the team tickets to state. Wagoner was fourth at 714 and Fort Gibson fifth in the nine-team field at 754.
Gauge Merz and Justin Carter each shot 169 to make the at-large cut. Fort Gibson’s best round was 175 by Trent Downey.
Meanwhile at Buffalo Rock in Cushing, Hilldale’s best round was Ryder Clayborn’s 161 (80, 81) but he missed an at-large spot by three shots. Poteau’s Connor Whitworth shot 69-77—146 to win medalist and Holland Hall was team champion at 618. Hilldale totaled 712.
CLASS 2A REGIONALS — Oktaha’s Bren Dunlap shot consecutive 75s for a 6-over 150 to win top honors at Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian. Dunlap played as an individual for the Tigers.
Tennis
6A REGIONAL — Muskogee’s No. 1 doubles of Kate Hewitt and Klaire Newell took fourth and a state ticket. Lexi Reynolds and Sophie Reynolds in No. 2 doubles took fifth and an alternate to state.
Baseball
HILLDALE 3, EUFAULA 2 — In a pre-regional tuneup for both teams, the Hornets (24-7) hung a three-spot in the first inning and four Hornet pitchers combined to make it stand up, Austin Fletcher, Caynen David and Kielton Siedlik all went two innings, Fletcher and David allowing two hits each and Siedlik a hitless pair with three strikeouts, and Evan Smith threw a one-hit seventh, retiring three straight Ironheads after giving up a leadoff double to Tyler Lee.
For Hilldale, David had a two-run single as part of the early surge off Eufaula starting pitcher Tye Pippenger, who gave up three hits and three walks over two innings. Luke Adcock worked three hitless innings, striking out four, and Jordan Sutton struck out the side for Eufaula in the sixth.
The Ironheads (15-10) struck first on Josiah Ostrowski’s single to score Matt Clover, who reached on an error. Smith gave up a leadoff double to Tyler Lee in the seventh, but retired the next three Ironheads.
Stetson Smelser scored on a double-error in the second and that finished the scoring.
KELLYVILLE 18, WAGONER 4 — The Bulldogs fell to 15-14 heading to regionals later this week, thanks to an 11-run first. Trey Wood homered and had two hits in two at-bats for Wagoner, with Darius McNack going 2-for-3.
FORT GIBSON 8, SALINA 2 — The Tigers (30-3), who host their own regional later this week, flipped a 1-0 deficit with a four-run fourth. Grant Edwards, Brody Rainbolt and Jaiden Graves all singled in runs in that frame.
Wyatt Pierce was 3-for-3 from the leadoff spot and Graves was 2-for-3. Pierce gave up a run on three hits in three innings, Jaxon Blunt threw two hitless innings, striking out four and Rainbolt went two innings, giving up a run on three hits.
OKTAHA 8, DALE 1 — Tucker Christian was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs and was one of five Tigers to throw at least an inning and one of three to give up one hit. Kipton Christian was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Tyler Allen worked two innings as the starter, giving up the only run on one hit. Christian gave up one hit over two, Gabe Hamilton one in one and Hunter Dearman and Mason Ledford each throwing a hitless inning.
Boys soccer
HILLDALE VS. OOLOGAH — The game was postponed to tonight at 8 due to weather.
Girls soccer
OOLOGAH 4, WAGONER 2 — Anna Holmes and Jillian Strange scored Wagoner’s goals in a first-round Class 4A playoff exit. The Lady Bulldogs end their season at 8-8.
CASCIA HALL 0, HILLDALE 0 (4-3) — After a 0-0 standoff in regulation, Cascia won 4-3 on a shootout in a 4A first-round contest in Tulsa. Hagan Baccus, Christian Carey and Halle Triplett had the shootout goals for Hilldale, which finished at 10-6. Addie Reynolds was at goal for the Lady Hornets.
VERDIGRIS 6, PORTER 0 — Porter was blanked in a first-round Class 3A road affair and finished the season 11-5, with three losses in its final four games.
—Staff
