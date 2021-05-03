Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.