EUFAULA 15, PRAGUE 9 — Luke Adcock was 3-for-4, all doubles, and drove in four runs to lead Eufaula (1-2, 1-0 3A-8). Jordan Sutton, Kaden Bumgarner and Josiah Ostrowski each drove in a pair of runs.
PORTER 14, KEOTA 8 — Seventeen runs plated over the first two innings, but Porter’s five spot in the bottom of the frame helped the Pirates hold the lead from that point. The hits were 8-4 in favor of the Pirates. 17 walks were issued, 10 by the Pirates. Cole Phillips was 2-for-4 and drove in four runs. Kaleb Brewer was also 2-for-4.
PORTER 9, CAMERON 1 — In the second game of two for the Pirates at Connors State on Monday, Mason Plunk was 4-for-4 from the leadoff spot, driving in two runs, and had half of Porter’s eight hits. Logan Crain and Cole Phillips each doubled and Brandon Welch tripled. Jackson Cole scattered four hits over four innings, striking out eight but walking five. Plunk threw a scoreless fifth to close it. Porter is 6-4.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Fort Gibson at Wagoner, 1 p.m.
Checotah at Crowder, 3 p.m.
Porum at Porter, noon
Prague at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
