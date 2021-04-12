Baseball
SAPULPA 7, MUSKOGEE 4 — Ben Fullbright’s hit to right turned into a two-run error in the sixth to get Muskogee on the scoreboard. Antonio Zapata singled to right and Pryce Jackson doubled to right to plate two more in the seventh and Muskogee (1-12, 0-11 6A-4) was close after falling behind 7-0. The Roughers had four hits in all. The two teams will do battle at Rougher Park on Tuesday. Sapulpa is now 17-9, 5-6.
OKTAHA 10-20, COLCORD 0-0 — Jakob Blackwell hurled a five-inning no-hitter in game one, striking out nine. Two reached on errors. Mason Ledford no-hit Colcord in a three-inning knockout in game two, striking out six. He walked one.
Two reached on errors. Kipton Christian had a solo home run. Gabe Hamilton and James Wilson had two hits each.
In game two, Tyler Allen and Brody Surmont had two-run home runs, Allen’s part of a 12-run third. Surmont and Tucker Christian drove in four runs each. Both had two hits. Ledford helped his own cause, going 3-for-4.
Oktaha is 18-9, 10-0 in 2A-5, Colcord 7-8 and 4-6.
WARNER 18, CHELSEA 0 — Warner (16-6, 6-5 2A-7) got 15 runs in what was a 2 1/2 inning game. Dalone Logan was 3-for-3 with a pair of triples and three RBIs. Landen Swallow was 2-for-3, also with three RBIs. Adam Thompson, Wyatt Hamilton and Justin Duke also had two hits apiece. Chelsea is 4-18, 2-5.
EUFAULA 14, NORTH ROCK CREEK 6 — The Ironheads moved to 10-8, 7-2 in 3A-8 while North Rock Creek dropped to 5-17, 3-8.
PORTER 14, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 3 — Mason Plunk had a two-run single and Blake Cole and Kaleb Brewer both singled home runs in an eight-run sixth of a 6-3 contest for Porter (17-12, 9-2 2A-7). Plunk was 2-for-3 and Brewer 2-for-4. Bryce Phillips and Cole Phillips each had three RBIs. Brandon Welch struck out 11 and allowed two hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked seven. Rejoice is 9-11 and 4-5.
BROKEN BOW 10, CHECOTAH 6 — Brock Butler was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Jaxon Lange was 2-for-4 with a double. Zack Mullen struck out seven over five innings in a losing cause for the Wildcats (7-14, 2-7 4A-8). Broken Bow is 13-8, 5-4.
WEBBERS FALLS 7, GANS 1 — The Warriors moved to 7-5 behind 11 hits, two each by Caden Dishman, Bobby Tripp and Maddux Shelby. Ben Ward allowed just three hits over five innings.
MCCURTAIN 6, OKAY 5 — Jackson Hardin was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Okay is 3-9.
GORE 10, WELEETKA 0 — Pirates move to 19-7. No other information available.
HASKELL VS. HARTSHORNE — Postponed; doubleheader Tuesday.
Slowpitch
FORT GIBSON 16, VIAN 7 — The Lady Tigers avenged the loss from last Friday in the finals of the Stilwell Tournament. Abbye Porterfield was 3-for-4 with three home runs, one of the grand slam variety, and had eight RBIs. Graci Williams also hit a grand slam and had four RBIs. Angel Lyons and Baleigh James also homered for the Lady Tigers, who will host Muldrow at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The second game against Stilwell was rained out.
HASKELL 4, CHECOTAH 3 — A seventh-inning error brought home the decisive run for Haskell. Lynzi Kelley was 2-for-3 for Haskell. Kloee VanMeter was 2-for-3 with a home run for Checotah (13-12).
OKTAHA WINS PAIR — The Lady Tigers brought out the power again as they posted 10-0 wins over both Ketchum and Chelsea, extending their win streak to 14 games Monday. Bekah Bunch had a pair of solo home runs against Ketchum, Peyton Bryan and Jaylie Burress one each. Burress was 3-for-3. Against Chelsea, Ava Scott went yard twice with Bunch, Burress and Karley Fewel each having one. Fewel and Scott had two hits on the day. They and Burress had three RBIs each.
WEBBERS FALLS 6, GANS 5— Webbers (5-7) was outhit 23-21 but won 6-5 against Gans. Lindsey Pierce was 4-for-5, Anistyn Garner was 3-for-4 Kennedy Patterson 3-for-4 and Brooke Wyatt 3-for-4. Webbers led the second game against McCurtain 5-3 with rain stopped it after the first inning.
EUFAULA 15, CANADIAN 3— A 12-run Ironheads second decided this one. Gabby Noreiga was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Eufaula is 9-6.
Golf
KINGFISHER WINS AT BUFFALO ROCK, WAGONER SECOND — Wagoner shot 363, one shot behind Kingfisher, at the state preview at Cushing. Hilldale shot 371. Fort Gibson shot 407. No individual scores were reported.
