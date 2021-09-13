Fastpitch
BROKEN ARROW 10, MUSKOGEE 0 — Karsyn York’s two-out single in the sixth spoiled a combined no-hit bid by BA’s Saige Smith and Addison Normandine. Smith left after four, striking out seven and walking one. Normandine gave up the hit and another walk. The Roughers (10-12, 3-6 6A-4) hurt themselves with six errors. BA is 18-10 and 7-3.
FORT GIBSON 15, WESTVILLE 1 — Kaiah Austin allowed two hits over five innings in the win. Graci Williams doubled twice in the leadoff spot, and sparked a 13-hit attack. Erica Hornback was 3-for-4. Kaiah Austin and Payton Russell were both 2-for-4. Fort Gibson (8-12, 5-2 4A-6) faces a key game Tuesday at first-place Verdigris, unbeaten in league play and one game ahead of Hilldale.
GORE 17, PORTER 5 — A 10-run third made it 16-2 in favor of Gore (11-9, 4-3 2A-7). Ralea Brooksher doubled twice in a 3-for-4 game. Harly Welch was 2-for-3 and drove in five runs. Natalie Casteel had two hits. For Porter, (7-14, 2-7) Raylee Anderson and Addie Criner were both 2-for-3.
BROKEN BOW 20, CHECOTAH 1 — Kloee Vanmeter’s solo home run in the third was the only run for the Ladycats (2-21,0-8 4A-8).
EUFAULA 13, BEGGS 1 — Avery Williams allowed two hits and struck out six in three innings. Liberty Glover had a three-run double in her only hit. Kambry Williams and Mikah Osborne drove in two runs each and had two hits apiece for the Ironheads (18-7, 6-3).
OKTAHA 10, CHOUTEAU 2 — Hannah Focht’s two-run home run in the third gave Oktaha a 4-0 lead and all it would need. Peyton Bryan and Ava Scott both had two-hit games for Oktaha (12-5, 6-3).
Baseball
OKTAHA 16, STUART 3 — Darren Ledford homered twice and drove in four runs in a 3-for-3 game. Jakob Blackwell also homered. Oktaha, fresh off Saturday’s win over Silo in the Silo Tournament finals, is 22-0.
SCHEDULE FOR TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Oktaha at Byng, 5 p.m.
Paden, McCurtain at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Eufaula at Beggs, 5 p.m.
Muskogee at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Haskell at Oktaha, 4 p.m.
Verdigris at Ft Gibson, 5 p.m.
Locust Grove at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Oaks at Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.
Gore at Mounds, 5 p.m.
Warner at Hulbert, 5:15 p.m.
Idabel at Checotah, 4 p.m.
Porter at Stroud, 4:30 p.m. (2)
VOLLEYBALL
Jenks at Muskogee, 6:30 p.m.
Okay at Rejoice Christian, 6 p.m.
