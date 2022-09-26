BASEBALL
OKTAHA 6, PRESTON 1 — Regional-bound Oktaha (21-10) tuned up with a home run. Dylan Walden and Hunter Dearman were both 2-for-3 with Dearman driving in two runs. Five pitchers combined to allow six hits.
FASTPITCH
HILLDALE 15, WESTVILLE 0 — The plate is set for unbeaten Hilldale, who will decide District 4A-6 at once-beaten Verdigris on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Ellis struck out four in three innings and Darian Diles worked two innings, striking out five.
Landrie Sloan drove in four runs on the day, two on a double. Layne Sloan was 2-for-4 and Kensley Allen along with Emma Noe drove in a pair of runs.
Hilldale (20-6, 11-0) won the first meeting 5-1, giving them a plus-four in the first tiebreaker. They currently have a seven-run tiebreaker advantage in total district point differential, but that only comes into play if the run difference in head to head is level after both games. Verdigris is 27-5 and 11-1.
FORT GIBSON 10, LOCUST GROVE 4 — Fort Gibson (15-18, 5-6) got a five-RBI day from Matty Laney, who was 2-for-4 with a two-run double in the fifth and a two-run single in the seventh. Kaiah Austin was 2-for-3. Erica Hornback allowed just six hits over seven innings. They will wrap up the regular season and determine their spot in the play-in round of the postseason at home against Locust on Tuesday.
SALLISAW 9-12, CHECOTAH 2-3 — Hailey Prince, Natalie Knight and Jessie Roachell each had two hits in the opener. Maci Britt and Knight had two hits each in the finale. Checotah is 5-24 and 0-11 in 4A-8.
TAHLEQUAH 3, MUSKOGEE 0 —Jaliyah Simmons’ triple in the fifth was Muskogee’s only hit. The Lady Roughers are 13-23.
—Staff
