Baseball

RED OAK 12, OKTAHA 11 — The Tigers (25-3) lost their third game in their last six outings on a two-run walk-off home run off Hayden Casey in the seventh. There were no outs.

Hunter Dearman’s single in the top of the seventh gave Oktaha a 11-10 lead. He was 4-for-4 on the day. Tyler Allen and Mason Ledford had three hits each.

Both teams employed seldom-used pitchers with in all, 10 seeing action, seven on Red Oak’s side. 

 

Fastpitch

HASKELL 7, EUFAULA 1 — Haskell (25-3, 11-0 3A-7) took advantage of seven Eufaula errors which led to six unearned runs and RayLin Morgan pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11. Skyler Brown and Alex Bowden had two hits each for Haskell. 

Liberty Glover’s leadoff single in the seventh broke up the no-hitter for Eufaula (20-8, 7-4).

OKTAHA 12, PANAMA 2 — Oktaha (17-6, 10-3 2A-6)  had a pair of six-run innings, one in the fourth trailing 1-0 and the other in the sixth. Hannah Focht hit a three-run home run for the Lady Tigers, her only hit of the game. Paton Stewart was 3-for-4 and Ryleigh Bacon, Brynna Rodden, Cambree McCoy and Brynn Surmont had two hits apiece. Sidney Highfill allowed two hits over five innings and Rylee Walters struck out two in a mop-up inning. Panama fell to 15-12 and 7-6.

STROTHER 4, WEBBERS FALLS 1 — No other info.  Webbers’ game with Wister was canceled due to COVID issues. Webbers is 13-11.

GORE 6, WARNER 3 — Harly Welch and Ralea Brooksher had two hits each with Welch driving in three runs as Gore (13-11, 6-5) beat Warner.  Honey McAlister struck out 10 over seven innings for Gore. 

Kaylen Park and Skyler Lusk had two hits each for Warner (5-20, 0-12).

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Dale at Oktaha, 5 p.m.

Okay at Indianola, 4:30 p.m.

FASTPITCH

Haskell at Eufaula, 5 p.m.

Muskogee at Owasso, 5 p.m.

Oktaha at Red Oak, 4 p.m.

Stilwell at Ft Gibson, 5 p.m.

Strother at Webbers Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Gore at Preston, 4 p.m.

Oaks at Mounds, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Muskogee at Sand Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Okay at Wagoner, 6 p.m.

 

