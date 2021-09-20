Baseball
RED OAK 12, OKTAHA 11 — The Tigers (25-3) lost their third game in their last six outings on a two-run walk-off home run off Hayden Casey in the seventh. There were no outs.
Hunter Dearman’s single in the top of the seventh gave Oktaha a 11-10 lead. He was 4-for-4 on the day. Tyler Allen and Mason Ledford had three hits each.
Both teams employed seldom-used pitchers with in all, 10 seeing action, seven on Red Oak’s side.
Fastpitch
HASKELL 7, EUFAULA 1 — Haskell (25-3, 11-0 3A-7) took advantage of seven Eufaula errors which led to six unearned runs and RayLin Morgan pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11. Skyler Brown and Alex Bowden had two hits each for Haskell.
Liberty Glover’s leadoff single in the seventh broke up the no-hitter for Eufaula (20-8, 7-4).
OKTAHA 12, PANAMA 2 — Oktaha (17-6, 10-3 2A-6) had a pair of six-run innings, one in the fourth trailing 1-0 and the other in the sixth. Hannah Focht hit a three-run home run for the Lady Tigers, her only hit of the game. Paton Stewart was 3-for-4 and Ryleigh Bacon, Brynna Rodden, Cambree McCoy and Brynn Surmont had two hits apiece. Sidney Highfill allowed two hits over five innings and Rylee Walters struck out two in a mop-up inning. Panama fell to 15-12 and 7-6.
STROTHER 4, WEBBERS FALLS 1 — No other info. Webbers’ game with Wister was canceled due to COVID issues. Webbers is 13-11.
GORE 6, WARNER 3 — Harly Welch and Ralea Brooksher had two hits each with Welch driving in three runs as Gore (13-11, 6-5) beat Warner. Honey McAlister struck out 10 over seven innings for Gore.
Kaylen Park and Skyler Lusk had two hits each for Warner (5-20, 0-12).
— Staff
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Dale at Oktaha, 5 p.m.
Okay at Indianola, 4:30 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Haskell at Eufaula, 5 p.m.
Muskogee at Owasso, 5 p.m.
Oktaha at Red Oak, 4 p.m.
Stilwell at Ft Gibson, 5 p.m.
Strother at Webbers Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Gore at Preston, 4 p.m.
Oaks at Mounds, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Muskogee at Sand Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Okay at Wagoner, 6 p.m.
