Fastpitch
GORE 13, MOUNDS 1 — A 6-0 start through two withstood a three-run surge in the third as the Lady Pirates (1-0) won on opening day at home.
Ralea Brooksher was 3-for-4 in the leadoff spot. Natalie Casteel, Khayden Kirkpatrick and Kynley Webb each had two hits. Gore had 10 in all. Honey McAlister struck out seven and walked none while allowing six hits.
RATTAN 10, WEBBERS FALLS 5 — Morgan Carter, Brooke Wyatt and Lexi Raskey each had two hits for the Warriors, who had eight in all in the loss. Seven unanswered runs capped a rally from a 5-3 deficit for the visitors.
PORTER 17, WARNER 1 — An eight-run fourth capped the damage for the Pirates. Brittany Welch had a grand slam in a 2-for-3, four-RBI day. Aareyona Moore was 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Kelsi Kilgore drove in three runs, going 1-for-2. Warner had just two hits.
HENRYETTA 13, CHECOTAH 1 — Henryetta led the Ladycats 2-1 when it came up with 11 runs in the fourth. Bia Fields and Kaitlyn Searles had the only hits for Checotah.
EUFAULA 13, WARNER 0 — Eufaula had just six hits. Avery Williams and Liberty Glover allowed no hits over three innings.
FORT GIBSON VS. BRISTOW AND FAIRLAND — No scores reported.
Baseball
OKTAHA 7, WRIGHT CITY 3 — Back-to-back home runs, the first a three-run shot by Tyler Allen before Hunter Dearman’s solo shot, highlighted a six-run fifth after trailing 2-1, and the Tigers (1-0) won their opener despite being outhit 9-7 and committing twice the errors (four). Mason Ledford was 2-for-4, the only Oktaha hitter with more than one hit on the day.
—Staff
