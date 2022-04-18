Golf
ROUGHERS NINTH —Muskogee was smack in the middle among 18 squads in a 36-hole grind on Monday at the Union Invitational, played at the par-71 Meadowbrook Golf Course. The Roughers shot rounds of 331 and 314 for a 645. Mesa Falleur shot 79 and 69 and at 148 finished tied for sixth individually. Rounding out Muskogee’s scores were Logan Ridley (84-80—164), Krew Thompson (85-80—165), Gabe Hendrick (85-85—170) and Ty Glover (83-89—172), Norman North won at 27-over 595. Will Sides of Cascia Hall was medalist at 73-70—143.
FORT GIBSON THIRD — The Tigers shot 342 to finish behind first-place Perkins and Cushing (336) at the Bristow Tournament on Monday. Jackson Glasby was seventh overall, leading the Tiger contingent with an 81. Cooper Crawley shot 84, Parker Lockhart 86, Aidan Frazier 91 and Rylie Ladd 95.
HILLDALE WINS — At the Pryor Tournament at Pryor Creek Golf Course, Hilldale shot 359 and beat second-place Jenks B by 15 shots. Wagoner was third at 381 and Fort Gibson fourth 387. Layne Ailshie led Fort Gibson and the entire field with her 82. Addy Asmus led Hilldale with a second-place 83. Third belonged to the 85s from Rylie Spaulding and Mechelle Vermillion of Wagoner. Adde Glass gave Hilldale another top five score, fifth at 87. Fort Gibson’s Katelyn Rigsby with a 92 tied for ninth.
Other area scores included Karlie Kirkhart, 93 and Victoria Wiedel, 96, both for Hilldale, and Philly Hall, 96 for Wagoner.
Baseball
HASKELL 16, PORTER 2 — Haskell took advantage of sloppy play by Porter and put the game away early. Lane Mann had two hits and drove in four runs to lead the Haymakers (16-3). Brannon Westmoreland pitched a complete game and struck out 10 to earn the win. Mason Plunk and Blake Cole had the only hits for the Pirates (19-13). Porter committed six errors and allowed nine unearned runs.
EUFAULA 24, ROLAND 2 — The Ironheads (18-6, 11-2 3A-7) collected 12 hits and drew 13 walks to score in every inning to blow out Roland. Matt Clover went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in four runs to lead the offensive explosion. Draven Gragg also homered and drove in two.
Luke Adcock struck out eight without allowing a hit through four innings.
KEYS 15, CHECOTAH 10 — Checotah took a one run lead into the seventh inning but allowed eight runs to drop a tough one at home. Kayson Flud went 3-for-5 and had three RBI’s for the Wildcats (6-17, 1-11 3A-7).
DEWAR 15, WARNER 0 — The Eagles (13-8) had only one hit on the day and committed five errors in a lopsided loss. Adam Thompson singled in the first inning for the lone hit. Wyatt Hamilton took the loss on the mound.
Slowpitch
MUSKOGEE WINS PAIR —The Lady Roughers (4-11) got 15 hits in game one with Kambri Johnson and Jaliyah Simmons leading the way with three hits apiece as Muskogee took down McAlester 8-0. Karsyn York and Johnson each had two hits and two RBI’. In game two Muskogee built an eight run cushion and held off Heavener 8-4. Jaliyah Simmons went 4-for-4 with a home run and drove in four runs. Jaye Barnoski went 3-for-4 and scored a run.
OKTAHA 11, HARTSHORNE 1 — The Lady Tigers (16-7) scored nine runs in the second inning on their way to a run rule victory. Brynn Surmont went 3-for-3 and scored two runs. Ava Scott, Hannah Focht, and Ryleigh Bacon each had two hits.
HASKELL 11, BIXBY 3 — The Lady Haymakers built an early lead and cruised past Bixby. Lynzi Kelley went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI’s. Reagan Wright, Makayla Collins, and Brilee Boutwell had two hits apiece as Haskell improved to 22-8.
PRESTON 6, CHECOTAH 3 — The Lady Wildcats (10-12) outhit Preston but two errors in the fourth inning led to five runs for the Lady Pirates. Kaitlyn Searles had three hits to lead Checotah.
GORE SWEEPS 3A DISTRICTS — Gore got 28 hits in a 17-5 win over Hulbert. Cadi Shoemake was 5-for-5 and Khayden Kirkpatrick and Harly Welch had four hits in five trips. The Lady Pirates also took a 6-2 win, breaking a 2-2 tie with two runs in the fourth. Shoemake, Paige Curran, Honey McAlester and Kendra Huckabay had two hits apiece. Gore advances to regionals at 9-9.
