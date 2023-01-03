Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 4:32 pm
VIAN 63, GORE 29 (boys) — The Pirates (4-1) suffered their first loss and dropped into the consolation bracket after one round of play in the Sequoyah County Tournament. Noah Cooper had 7 points to lead Gore.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.