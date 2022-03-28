Baseball
PORUM 17, KEOTA 0 — Porum coach Kevin Coulston picked up his 600th career win Monday in a rout. The Panthers are 9-3 on the year.
EUFAULA 9, KEYS 4 ‚ The Ironheads (8-3, 4-2 3A-7) scored in all but one inning to roll past Keys at home. Josiah Ostrowski went 3-for-3 and scored three runs. Luke Adcock, Jeremy Nelson, and Hayden Robinson each had two hits. Adcock pitched a complete game and struck out 11.
WAGONER 12, LOCUST GROVE 0 — Gabe Rodriquez and Kale Charboneau combined to toss a no-hitter for the Bulldogs. Boston Wybrant had three hits, scored three runs, and drove in two more. Wagoner improved to 10-5, 3-1 in 4A-7.
ROFF 4, OKTAHA 2 — Oktaha (9-4) couldn’t recover from an early deficit and dropped a tough one at home. Hunter Dearman went 3-for-4 while Maddox Edwards and Tyler Allen each had two hits. Jacob Blackwell pitched six innings and struck out eight batters.
HASKELL 8, WARNER 4 — Haskell made the most of their seven hits to take down the Eagles (5-5) in Warner. Fernando Gonzales hit a three-run home run for the Haymakers (8-2) while Brady Neal and Lane Mann had two hits each. Brandon Westmoreland pitched a complete game and had 11 strikeouts. Jace Jackson went 2-for-4 for Warner. Landon Swallow got the start for the Eagles and had seven strikeouts.
PORTER 7, OKAY 1 — The Pirates (12-4) collected nine hits on the day and cruised past Okay at home. Kaleb Brewer and Mason Plunk had two hits apiece. Cyle McElnurry pitched six strong innings to earn the win.
Slowpitch
MUSKOGEE TAKES TWO OF THREE — Muskogee fell 11-1 to Buffalo Valley in the first of three games coming against two opponents. Game two saw the offense get on track with Kambri Johnson and Feather Johnson each scoring three runs in an 11-0 blowout over Tulsa Memorial. The Lady Roughers offense stayed hot in game three. Jaliyah Simmons scored three times and had a home run as Muskogee rolled past Tulsa Memorial again to finish off the day.
FORT GIBSON DROPS TWO — Erica Hornback and Kaiah Austin both had two hits to lead Fort Gibson but the rest of the offense struggled as the Lady Tigers dropped the first game to Bixby. In game two the offense showed up but Fort Gibson lost in a high scoring affair. Austin went 2-for-4 with two three-run home runs and six RBIs. Angel Lyons added a two-run home run. Fort Gibosn falls to 2-4.
HASKELL 7, TAHLEQUAH 4 — The Lady Haymakers (10-1) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to grab the win on the road. Reagan Wright, Lynzi Kelley, and RayLin Morgan had two hits each. Kaylee Boutwell got the win pitching all seven innings.
OKTAHA TAKES PAIR — Oktaha’s offense got off to a hot start and cruised in game one against Vian. Five different Lady Tigers had five hits with Kirsten Berry driving in four runs and Peyton Bryan driving in three. Jordan Otterlifter earned the win pitching all seven innings. In game two Oktaha jumped out to a big lead scoring seven runs in the first inning. Ava Scott went 2-for-2 with a home run and Brynn Surmont also went 2-for-2. Oktaha remains undefeated and improves to 6-0.
Soccer
PORTER 6, STILWELL JV 0 —Lauren Lindell had three goals, Natalie Perry-Hunter two and Katie Holt one for the Lady Pirates. Courtney Dickey started in goal and was not shot against, while Israel Houston had the only shot against her in goal in a reserve role. Porter is 3-4 on the year.
Golf
HILLDALE WINS AT SEMINOLE — The Lady Hornets shot a 361 in their first tourney of the year. Victoria Wiedel shot 85 and was third overall. Addy Asmus was fourth at 85. Close behind her was Adde Glass in seventh at 93 and Karlie Kirkhart had a 98.
From last week: Muskogee’s Mesa Falleur finished sixth at 5-over 77 at last week’s Class 6A Preview at Jimmie Austin Golf Course in Norman.
—Staff
