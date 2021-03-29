Baseball
PORTER 21-2, HULBERT 2-1 —Porter (15-8, 8-0 2A-7) ran rough-shod over Hulbert on Monday, taking both games in the double-header.
In game one, Cole Phillips went 2-for-2 with three runs and four RBIs. Blake Cole got in on the action as well with going 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs. Game two only lasted one inning after Porter scored 11. Brandon Welch knocked in five RBIs on two hits in that inning.
OKTAHA 12-27, COMMERCE 0-0 — Gabe Hamilton and Tucker Christian teamed up to complete two three-inning shutouts for Oktaha (9-7, 6-0 2A-5) on Monday.
Hamilton only allowed two hits against Commerce in the first game and struck out six. Mason Ledford went 2-for-3 with one run and three RBIs, and Tyler Allen singled in two runs. Christian fanned four in his outing, and only allowed two hits.
Kipton Christian went 2-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs. Hunter Dearman knocked in four runs on two hits, and both Hamilton and Allen singled in three runs each. Oktaha amassed 27 runs while having just 11 hits.
BIXBY 11, MUSKOGEE 0 — Muskogee (1-9, 0-8 6A-3_ got behind early and could not catch up. Jayden Bell and Aiden Barnoski were the only Roughers to collect a hit, and Ben Fulbright took the loss, tossing two innings, allowing five runs off five hits.
HASKELL 13, WARNER 10—Fernando Gonzales singled in Dylan Ozinga in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for Haskell (3-1, 3-0 2A-7). Warner (9-5, 2-5) could not catch back up after that. Gonzales went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Pete Turner led the charge for Haskell, going 2-for-3 with one run and three RBIs. Koltin Lusk went 2-for-2 with one run and two RBIs for Warner.
POTEAU 7, CHECOTAH 5 — A 3-run third inning sealed the fate for the Wildcats. Checotah (6-7, 2-4 4A-8), tried to rally late, but could not keep pace. All of Checotah’s runs were unearned, and the only recorder hit for Checotah was from Daylen Warrior, going 1-for-1 with two runs scored and two walks.
HAILEYVILLE 9, PORUM 7 — Haileyville jumped out to an early lead and Porum (8-7) could not keep up. Jacob Lakeman led the charge for Porum, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
EUFAULA 6-4, HOLLAND HALL 2-9 — The Ironheads (4-6, 4-3 3A-8) put up tjree runs in the second inning, and Holland Hall could not keep pace. Josiah Ostrowski went 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. In game two, Holland Hall scored seven runs in the first two innings, making it difficult for Eufaula to keep up. Matt Clover went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
ROLAND 6, GORE 4—No information received.
FORT GIBSON 15, STILWELL 0 —No information received.
WEBBERS FALLS VS. GRAHAM-DUSTIN/GANS — No information received.
Slowpitch
WEBBERS FALLS SPLITS TWO — Webbers Falls (3-4) lost to Gore 8-0, then defeated Quinton, 10-5. Gore (12-8) struck first and hard, scoring three in the first, and four in the second. Karli Springer led the charge for Gore, going 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs. The Lady Warriors struck back in the second game, scoring three in the fist and four in the second. Brooke Wyatt went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs, and Lauren
EUFAULA TAKES TWO —Eufaula defeated Okemah 22-0, and Wewoka 21-3.
FORT GIBSON SPLITS –The Lady Tigers lost to Tahlequah 23-0 and defeated Wagoner 8-5. Tahlequah scored 23 runs on eight hits and 13 walks. Angel Lyons and Baleigh James both had a hit for Fort Gibson (1-1). James and Alyssa Storrs both hit 2-run homers for Fort Gibson over Wagoner (1-5). Kara Bruce went 2-for-3 with 2 runs and one RBI for Wagoner.
HULBERT 25, OKAY 0-— Okay fell to 0-8.
WARNER SPLITS — Warner (2-7) defeated Spiro 12-0, and lost to Pocola 17-7. A 10-run third inning propelled the Lady Eagles to this victory. Hannah Powell led the way with three RBIs off a single, and Kaylen Park, Rachell Teal, and Karolyn Baker, all went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Pocola scored 12 runs in the third, making it impossible for Warner to catch up. Powell had three RBIs off one hit again, and Teal drove in a pair with a single.
Golf
WAGONER WINS HILLDALE INVITATIONAL —Wagoner shot 368 to win the Hilldale Invitational played at Muskogee Golf Club on Monday.
Hilldale was second at 384 and Fort GIbson third at 413.
Layne Ailshie shot 75 to win individual honors. Rylie Spaulding was runner-up with an 81 for Wagoner, with Hilldale’s Addie Asmus (91) was third. Aubree Morton of Hilldale (92), Mechelle Vermillion and Caitlyn Henson of Wagoner (95), Ryleigh Martin of Eufaula (96), Kaitlyn Louviere of Wagoner (97), Karlie Kirkhart of Hilldale (97) and Philly Holt of Wagoner (102) rounded out the top 10.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.